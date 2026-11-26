BUILDING A COACHING CULTURE

Coaching can help managers support employees in applying new skills at the workplace with greater confidence.

For OCBC, coaching forms part of its broader workforce transformation agenda, helping employees adapt as their roles evolve while equipping managers to lead their teams through change.

NTUC LearningHub also works with OCBC to curate workplace-relevant coaching content from global partners, giving managers practical approaches to support employees’ development.

OCBC looks beyond participation numbers when assessing the impact of learning. It considers how employees use what they have learnt, along with shifts in mindset and behaviour.

“Applied learning turns awareness into action, helping people move from understanding the tools to using them to redesign work,” said Ms Nah. She added that managers play a part in reinforcing learning after the training programmes end, so new skills continue to be used at work.

PUTTING AI TO WORK

The same emphasis on application shapes OCBC’s approach to AI learning, with programmes designed around how the tools can be used at work.

OCBC’s use of Microsoft Copilot is one example. Although employees already had access to the tool, the bank saw a need to help them understand where it could be useful in their day-to-day work. Working with NTUC LearningHub, it developed the Microsoft Copilot Chat Applied programme around business-relevant use cases.

Across the customised business-unit sessions, more than 600 employees were trained. Based on participant feedback, more than 47,200 hours were reported to have been saved through the application of skills learnt in the Copilot workshops.

Another training programme explored agentic AI for business process and workflow automation. Participants produced 21 implementation plans that identified potential annual savings of more than 3,200 hours. While these were projections rather than realised gains, OCBC saw the plans as signs that employees were moving from learning about AI to finding practical ways it could reshape work.

For the bank, the aim is not simply to familiarise employees with new tools, but to help them decide where technology adds value, apply it responsibly and exercise judgment over how it is used.

The focus also extends beyond employees’ current roles to how their skills can prepare them for what comes next.