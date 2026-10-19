From building wealth to making it last

For many Asian families, wealth is closely tied to businesses and other legacy assets built up over time. As they prepare to pass that wealth to the next generation and put more formal investment structures in place, managing those assets can become more complex.

The challenge can become more pressing when family members have different priorities, domiciles and risk appetites, while cross-border interests can add complexity to decision-making.

Families can also draw some lessons from institutional investors, which face a similar balancing act as they pursue long-term returns while meeting spending needs, liabilities and governance requirements.

Mr Prabhat Ojha, partner and head of Asia client business at global investment firm Cambridge Associates, said long-term investing for families and institutions requires more intentional choices, rather than relying on broad market gains or assuming diversification would work as it had in the past.

“Investors need portfolios that are resilient across multiple scenarios, including slower growth, stickier inflation, tighter liquidity and episodes of geopolitical or policy-driven volatility,” he said. “That means being disciplined about strategic asset allocation, but also realistic about how portfolios may behave under various stress scenarios.”

Cambridge Associates has more than US$600 billion (S$769 billion) in assets under management and advisement1 and more than 50 years of institutional investing experience. It builds customised portfolios for families and institutional clients, including endowments, foundations, insurance companies and governments.