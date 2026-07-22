Buy Today, Get Today: Shopee offers free same-day delivery with no minimum spend
From autonomous mobile robots to intelligent order routing, automation is helping shorten fulfilment times and enabling faster deliveries for shoppers across Singapore.
Running low on household essentials? Need a power bank before tomorrow’s trip? Or searching for a last-minute gift?
Online shopping has become part of everyday life, with consumers turning to e-commerce for more immediate purchases, not just planned buys. A 2025 study by Milieu Insight found that three in four buyers in Singapore prefer sellers that offer fast, reliable and affordable or free shipping.
For sellers, however, meeting these expectations can be challenging. Managing inventory, packing orders and arranging deliveries takes time and resources, particularly for smaller businesses. To support them, Shopee has invested in fulfilment technology and logistics solutions to simplify these processes, reducing operational demands.
Shopee’s Buy Today, Get Today same-day delivery service aims to help sellers meet evolving customer expectations.
WHEN SPEED BECOMES PART OF THE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
Fulfilled by Shopee (FBS) is Shopee’s integrated fulfilment service, which helps sellers manage inventory storage, picking, packing and delivery more efficiently.
The service has since been enhanced with Shopee’s Buy Today, Get Today same-day delivery option, making fast fulfilment even more accessible with free shipping vouchers that have no minimum spend.
Eligible products ordered before noon each day, excluding public holidays, can arrive at a buyer’s doorstep on the same day. This means sellers can offer faster delivery without added operational complexity, while giving shoppers greater convenience at no extra cost.
For Singapore-founded regional wellness brand Kinohimitsu, FBS has helped scale its fulfilment capabilities to keep pace with growing customer demand, without adding pressure to its operations.
Mr Kawee Chong, CEO of Kino Biotech, the parent company of Kinohimitsu, said: “Since adopting FBS, we have reduced our average order fulfilment time by over 40 per cent, from around 20 hours to under 12 hours. This has improved our operational efficiency, reduced the need for overtime during peak campaign periods and enabled more customers to enjoy same-day delivery.”
“With Shopee’s Buy Today, Get Today same-day delivery service integrated into FBS, sellers no longer need to build and maintain separate fulfilment operations,” said Mr Chua Kel Jin, director at Shopee Singapore. “Through FBS, we are helping businesses of all sizes access same-day delivery capabilities, making it easier for them to provide a better shopping experience while focusing on growing their business.”
THE TECHNOLOGY BEHIND IT
Behind the service is a network of warehouse technologies designed to streamline the fulfilment process.
Central to this is Shopee’s warehouse tote-to-man automation system, which uses autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to transport items directly to workstations. In a traditional warehouse, staff walk the floor to retrieve products before bringing them to a packing station. By automating part of this time-consuming task, warehouse teams can focus on processing and packing orders.
Where a manual picker handles around 60 items per hour, AMRs are expected to enable the same operator to process up to 2.5 times more items in the same period. The system also helps reduce fulfilment errors and improve order accuracy.
Underpinning the AMR system is software that optimises inventory placement, robot routing and order sorting before parcels are handed over to delivery partners. Together, these technologies shorten the time between an order being placed and a parcel leaving the warehouse, making reliable same-day fulfilment possible at scale.
Based on Shopee’s internal data, sellers who join FBS see order growth about 30 per cent higher than the broader platform within their first 30 days, driven by increased traffic to their stores and a higher likelihood of shoppers completing their purchases. Same-day delivery builds on that foundation, extending the service to meet growing demand for faster fulfilment.
HELPING BUSINESSES KEEP PACE WITH DEMAND
For sellers, same-day delivery through FBS provides a practical way to meet rising customer expectations without investing in additional warehousing, logistics capabilities or operational resources. FBS also streamlines inventory and fulfilment management through an integrated experience within Seller Centre, helping simplify day-to-day operations.
Through Shopee’s FBS Free Trial programme, sellers can try its warehousing and fulfilment services with minimal upfront cost or risk. They can also tap seller campaigns and promotional opportunities that improve product discovery and visibility, including featured placements on the Shopee homepage, weekly FBS campaigns and dedicated FBS product labels.
SimplyGood, a Singapore-based startup focused on sustainable homecare, is one company that has built its Shopee operations around FBS.
“As a lean startup, we would not have been able to achieve the same fulfilment speed and consistency on our own,” said Mr Jeremy Lee, founder and CEO of SimplyGood. “FBS allows our small team to spend less time on fulfilment and more time developing and testing new products, serving customers and expanding our business regionally.”
For Shopee, the broader aim is to make capabilities that were once largely available only to bigger retailers more accessible to smaller businesses. Fulfilment infrastructure, warehousing support and rapid delivery networks have traditionally required significant investment. Through services such as FBS, Shopee is looking to lower those barriers and help more sellers keep pace with changing customer expectations.
“It is clear that consumers value speed, convenience and affordability together, and not as separate considerations,” said Mr Chua. “With Shopee’s Buy Today, Get Today same-day delivery service through FBS, we want to make e-commerce a practical option for a wider range of everyday purchases, while making it easier for sellers to meet evolving customer expectations.”
Learn how Shopee helps sellers offer faster delivery to meet evolving customer expectations.