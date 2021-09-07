Cancer may strike when cells go rogue

Living cells in the body grow, multiply, die and are replaced systematically. For some people however, this cell replacement process may go awry. When cells in the body grow and divide abnormally, rogue cells may form masses of tissue called tumours.

While not all tumours are life-threatening, some may spread to normal tissues in the body. When this happens, they are considered malignant, or cancerous, tumours. Having said that, certain types of cancers such as leukaemia do not form solid tumours.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide. In Singapore, cancer is the No 1 killer, says the Ministry of Health.

There are over 100 different types of cancer, all of which can be fatal if left untreated. The most common cancers that afflict men in Singapore are colorectal, prostate and lung cancers. In women, breast cancer, colorectal and lung cancer rank as the top three cancers.

While the risk of cancer generally increases with age, the disease can also affect younger adults.

For instance, women under the age of 60 made up approximately two in five cancer diagnoses (about 44 per cent) in females from 2014 to 2018. Men under 60 formed 27 per cent of male cancer diagnoses in the same period, according to figures from the Singapore Cancer Registry Report 2018.

CANCER IN YOUNG ADULTS

Dr Vaishnavi Jeyasingam, an oncologist from Subang Jaya Medical Centre in Malaysia, said lifestyle factors – ranging from smoking, obesity to pollution and chemicals – may play a role in the uptick of cancer patients from younger age groups.

“Smoking has been identified as a causative factor for several cancers, including throat, lung, stomach, mouth and colon. There is more evidence on the increased risk of passive smokers developing cancer, too,” Dr Vaishnavi said.

“An increasing breast cancer incidence has been associated with factors like obesity, prolonged use of hormone replacement therapy and lack of breastfeeding,” she added.

Dr Ivan Shew Yee Siang, a clinical oncologist at Sunway Medical Centre, shared that environmental pollution and the modern diet may also be risk factors.

“There is recent evidence to show that the increase in colon cancer cases diagnosed at an earlier age may be related to the food we consume, such as sugary drinks and processed meats,” he said.

For some individuals, hereditary cancers also genetically predispose them to cancer at a younger age, said Dr Vaishnavi.

IMPROVING CANCER OUTCOMES