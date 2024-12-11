Captain Quack Land: A new experience makes a splash at Sunway Lagoon’s Night Park

As the year winds down, Sunway Lagoon is unveiling something new at its Night Park – perfect for holidaymakers looking to add some fun to their plans.

Introducing Captain Quack Land, a playful experience inspired by its beloved blue duck mascot. Visitors of all ages can join Captain Quack, Lady Quack and their quirky crew on nautical-themed adventures, from thrilling rides to engaging performances. This immersive wonderland is more than an attraction; it’s a holiday destination crafted to create lasting memories as the year comes to a close.

SET SAIL FOR FUN

No one quite knows where Captain Quack, with his distinctive blue feathers and yellow beak, came from. Legend has it he was first spotted on a beach by an old man, nestled under a washed-up captain’s hat – thus earning his name.

As he grew, Captain Quack proved himself a talented fellow, picking up new skills and even learning to speak. He began dreaming of a theme park where people could gather for joyous memories. Together with his friends and newfound family, he envisioned Sunway Lagoon, transforming an overlooked wasteland near a volcano into the vibrant attraction it is today.

Step into his world at Captain Quack’s House or try out heart-racing rides like Cannonball, Vultures and Lasso for soaring park views. Lady Quack and their little ones, Gogo and Bebe, make appearances, too, as do various family-friendly rides suited for all ages.

In between the excitement, guests can catch their breath at the bustling marketplace, where vendors offer themed souvenirs and nautical accessories amid eye-catching street art. It’s a perfect stop for photos, though you’ll want to save space for the other Instagrammable spots Captain Quack and friends have designed across the park.