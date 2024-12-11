Captain Quack Land: A new experience makes a splash at Sunway Lagoon’s Night Park
Dive into a world of festive fun and nautical adventures for the year-end holidays.
As the year winds down, Sunway Lagoon is unveiling something new at its Night Park – perfect for holidaymakers looking to add some fun to their plans.
Introducing Captain Quack Land, a playful experience inspired by its beloved blue duck mascot. Visitors of all ages can join Captain Quack, Lady Quack and their quirky crew on nautical-themed adventures, from thrilling rides to engaging performances. This immersive wonderland is more than an attraction; it’s a holiday destination crafted to create lasting memories as the year comes to a close.
SET SAIL FOR FUN
No one quite knows where Captain Quack, with his distinctive blue feathers and yellow beak, came from. Legend has it he was first spotted on a beach by an old man, nestled under a washed-up captain’s hat – thus earning his name.
As he grew, Captain Quack proved himself a talented fellow, picking up new skills and even learning to speak. He began dreaming of a theme park where people could gather for joyous memories. Together with his friends and newfound family, he envisioned Sunway Lagoon, transforming an overlooked wasteland near a volcano into the vibrant attraction it is today.
Step into his world at Captain Quack’s House or try out heart-racing rides like Cannonball, Vultures and Lasso for soaring park views. Lady Quack and their little ones, Gogo and Bebe, make appearances, too, as do various family-friendly rides suited for all ages.
In between the excitement, guests can catch their breath at the bustling marketplace, where vendors offer themed souvenirs and nautical accessories amid eye-catching street art. It’s a perfect stop for photos, though you’ll want to save space for the other Instagrammable spots Captain Quack and friends have designed across the park.
Don’t miss a photo op with Captain Quack himself at Lady’s Avenue, where you can test your “sharpshooter” skills with creative snaps. At Captain’s Pier, a dockside escape, you’ll find activities for everyone and plenty of scenic spots. Be sure to catch the performances at Captain Quack’s Theatre; if you’re lucky, you can snag a photo with the cast members.
Adventures are no fun on an empty stomach. Captain’s Diner has you covered, with a lively dining hall offering everything, from international bites to fine dining menus.
JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS
The Night Park experience at Sunway Lagoon opens on Dec 6, just in time for the festive season. In Captain Quack’s Land, a snowy mountain feature brings the spirit of winter to life, creating a whimsical mix of nautical adventures and Christmas charm. Visitors can also enjoy special holiday performances designed to spark that end-of-year magic.
Across Sunway Lagoon, sparkling Christmas trees, glittering lights and snow machines set the scene for a white winter wonderland. Familiar rides get a festive twist, like the X Park carts racing past snowy landscapes or a spin on the carousel, now adorned with garlands and tinsel for a holiday glow.
At Sunway Lost World of Tambun, the yuletide magic continues with the lush surroundings transformed into a tropical holiday paradise. With Ipoh’s limestone mountains as a stunning backdrop, the park offers a one-of-a-kind atmosphere – imagine coasting down water slides to the sound of carols or soaking in the hot springs with snowmen, reindeer or even Santa himself nearby.
PLAY AROUND THE CLOCK
Packed with new experiences, Captain Quack’s Land is an adventure in its own right. But savvy fun seekers will want to kickstart their adventures at Sunway Lagoon itself.
Start the morning at the Wildlife Park, where rare white tigers and lions roam majestically, followed by an encounter with smaller residents like cute meerkats and curious prairie dogs. As the day warms up, cool off at the Water Park, home to the world’s largest vortex ride, Vuvuzela, and the world’s largest surf pool. Then, crank up the adrenaline at Lost Lagoon, an ancient civilisation-inspired water park, or test your mettle at the spooky Scream Park, packed with hair-raising thrills.
With so much to explore, even Captain Quack recommends an overnight stay at Sunway Lagoon’s Lagoon Villa for a memorable holiday perfect for family and friends.
Don’t miss out on the new adventures at Captain Quack Land. Tickets are available on the Sunway Lagoon website.