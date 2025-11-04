Caring for ageing parents? Why nutrition matters more than you think

From the age of 40, adults can lose up to 8 per cent of their muscle mass every decade – a rate that may double after 70. This gradual loss, known as sarcopenia, can reduce strength, stamina and endurance.

A key factor is protein intake. Ageing affects how the body absorbs and processes nutrients, and in Singapore, one in two older adults do not get enough protein – a deficiency that can contribute to muscle loss, weaker bones and slower recovery from illness.

Sarcopenia isn’t limited to those who are visibly undernourished. It can also affect older adults who appear well-fed, as reduced appetite or dental issues may result in eating less protein than recommended.

Mr Neo has seen the effects of ageing on appetite and nutrition in his own parents, aged 90 and 86. Their diminished appetites make it harder for them to meet their daily nutritional needs. Once physically active and mentally sharp, they now tire more easily and are more forgetful.

Younger adults are not immune either. Building muscle mass early through strength training and adequate protein intake can help delay sarcopenia and preserve long-term strength. Getting enough macronutrients – like protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates – along with essential vitamins and minerals, is key to supporting energy, immunity and focus.

Yet many in the sandwich generation, who care for both ageing parents and children, may overlook their own needs. A Singapore study found that caregivers face higher risks of health problems and even mortality – underscoring the importance of meeting daily nutritional needs.

