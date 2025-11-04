brand studio Advertorial
Caring for ageing parents? Why nutrition matters more than you think
From muscle loss to declining energy, age-related changes often go unnoticed until they affect daily life. For seniors and the caregivers supporting them, a balanced diet is key to maintaining long-term health and quality of life.
Good nutrition plays a key role in healthy ageing – not just later in life, but from early adulthood. The body’s ability to maintain muscle, energy and focus gradually declines over time, making it easier to preserve health than to restore it after the fact.
Filmmaker Jack Neo knows this firsthand. Over the past two years, he has directed, written and acted in four movies – but the pace of work has started to feel different. “My energy levels and ability to recover aren’t what they used to be,” he said. “Long shoots leave me more tired than before, and I’ve noticed changes in my digestion and immunity.”
WHY NUTRITION MATTERS AS YOU AGE
From the age of 40, adults can lose up to 8 per cent of their muscle mass every decade – a rate that may double after 70. This gradual loss, known as sarcopenia, can reduce strength, stamina and endurance.
A key factor is protein intake. Ageing affects how the body absorbs and processes nutrients, and in Singapore, one in two older adults do not get enough protein – a deficiency that can contribute to muscle loss, weaker bones and slower recovery from illness.
Sarcopenia isn’t limited to those who are visibly undernourished. It can also affect older adults who appear well-fed, as reduced appetite or dental issues may result in eating less protein than recommended.
Mr Neo has seen the effects of ageing on appetite and nutrition in his own parents, aged 90 and 86. Their diminished appetites make it harder for them to meet their daily nutritional needs. Once physically active and mentally sharp, they now tire more easily and are more forgetful.
Younger adults are not immune either. Building muscle mass early through strength training and adequate protein intake can help delay sarcopenia and preserve long-term strength. Getting enough macronutrients – like protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates – along with essential vitamins and minerals, is key to supporting energy, immunity and focus.
Yet many in the sandwich generation, who care for both ageing parents and children, may overlook their own needs. A Singapore study found that caregivers face higher risks of health problems and even mortality – underscoring the importance of meeting daily nutritional needs.
As a working professional caring for elderly parents, Mr Neo is mindful of nutrition. One way he supports his family’s needs is with Nestle Enercal Complete, which contains 34 key nutrients to support strength, energy and overall well-being.
HEALTHY LONGEVITY STARTS EARLY
For caregivers and seniors alike, staying strong and energised isn’t just about getting through the day – it’s also about protecting long-term health. A nutrient-rich diet can help delay the effects of ageing and reduce the risk of conditions like muscle loss, which can gradually impact mobility, independence and quality of life.
Whey and soy protein, in particular, have been shown to reduce muscle inflammation and slow the loss of strength and muscle mass – making them valuable in managing sarcopenia, a condition linked not just to reduced mobility, but also to a higher risk of premature death in older adults.
Nestle Enercal Complete contains a 50:50 blend of whey and soy protein that is easy to digest and designed to support muscle health.
To help combat fatigue, it includes MentAlert – a proprietary blend of Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, folic acid (Vitamin B9) and iron – along with Vitamins B1, B2, B3 and B6, which support both physical and mental performance.
The formula also aids digestive health with prebiotic fructooligosaccharides, which help nourish beneficial gut bacteria. Other nutrients include calcium for strong bones and teeth; lutein and Vitamin A to maintain eye function; and Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids to support heart health.
Mr Neo recognises how nutrition supports healthy ageing and helps him function at his best – especially with a demanding work schedule. “After long shoots or late editing sessions, I take a glass of Nestle Enercal Complete,” he said. “It helps me regain my strength, stay clear-headed and keep my stamina up.”
The lactose-free, powdered formulation is a complete and balanced nutritional supplement, making it a convenient choice when he is on the go. He drinks at least one glass daily.
AGEING BETTER AND STRONGER
With Singapore’s ageing population and strong emphasis on family support, the number of people caring for elderly parents is expected to rise – making nutrition a growing priority for many households.
For Mr Neo, Nestle Enercal Complete has made a difference to his parents’ energy levels – something he’s grateful for as a caregiver. “Their appetite has improved, their steps are steadier, and they seem happier and more lively,” he observed.
Looking ahead to his own senior years, Mr Neo is taking steps to stay active and alert. He avoids late nights and sticks to a consistent routine, including morning walks with the PaPaZao community – a fitness group he founded to encourage movement and connection.
“Ageing well is not just about staying physically fit. It’s also about keeping a youthful mindset, nurturing creativity and spending time with the people who matter,” he said. “I see Nestle Enercal Complete as part of that routine – something that helps me feel ready for each day.”
