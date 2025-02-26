Carving out community: A senior’s blueprint for fulfilment

After wrapping up his household chores and finishing lunch on weekdays, Mr Lim Lye Ho heads to a place that has become his second home – Goodlife Studio (Bukit Purmei) by Montfort Care. Here, the 73-year-old works with focus, repairing a stool or crafting with wood.

Goodlife Studio, an Active Ageing Centre (AAC) designed to engage seniors, is more than a gathering place for Mr Lim – it’s where his lifelong skills find fresh purpose. Once reluctant to step into the AAC, his interest was piqued when he saw carpentry equipment hanging on the walls.

“One of the staff invited me to join a woodworking workshop,” he recalled. “I already had some carpentry skills, so I thought – why not put my time to good use?”

BREATHING NEW LIFE INTO OLD SKILLS

Before retiring at 55, Mr Lim worked as a sewing machine repairman. With a carpentry workshop next to the garment factory, he picked up woodworking skills in his free time.

“I enjoy carpentry because it’s practical,” he said. “When I saw my wife dragging a chair to the window whenever it rained to bring in clothes, I built her a laundry rack. Now, all the aunties want one, too!”

With Mr Lim and other seniors keen to put their skills to use, the carpentry studio has expanded to include household item repairs. The public can bring in furniture or sewing machines for assessment and fixing, with fees contributing to the AAC’s senior appreciation fund.

Beyond problem-solving, these projects hold deeper significance. When a fellow senior wanted to replicate worn but sentimental plastic benches, Mr Lim took precise measurements and built near-identical benches from pallet wood, much to the owner’s delight.