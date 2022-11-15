Catch the FIFA World Cup 2022 and more, with the ultimate sports package

With or without the TV+FIFA World Cup bundle, StarHub offers one of the most informative and convenient FIFA World Cup 2022 viewing experiences in Singapore.

When you watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on StarHub, you’ll have access to more than just the matches. Keep up to date with fixtures and tables, as well as live match statistics on TV+ Pro and the Android TV app. Live Squad updates will show who’s on the pitch at a glance.

Missed the equaliser while getting a snack in the kitchen? No worries. With the instant scrub back function, you’ll never miss a moment. And if you fall asleep at half-time, you’ll still be able to replay any match up to 24 hours after the final whistle.

Can’t remember when that crucial goal was scored, and don’t feel like scrolling backwards until you find it? The Time-shift function, with its interactive timeline overlay, helps you skip directly to the best parts of the match.

For busy bees who don’t have time to sit through the entire match but still want to join in the office WhatsApp chat about last night’s big game, the Key Highlights feature allows you to catch up on short, long and team highlights, plus the best moments of each match.

Finally, you get to watch the World Cup on multiple devices, so you’re not limited to your living room TV. Watch matches anywhere at home or while you’re on the go, with your phone, tablet or laptop. Word to the wise: If you’re watching in the office, keep an eye out for your boss. Better yet, invite him or her to watch.

GET A SPEED BOOST, WITH A TOP-UP

For a limited time, you can top up to the HomeHub+FIFA World Cup bundle, which brings you the same value-for-money package as the TV+FIFA World Cup bundle but with extra features such as 1Gbps broadband access.

You’ll also get Netflix (Standard) access, 24 months rental of the TV+ Pro box with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos – worth S$14.90 a month – and for new sign-ups only, two smart WiFi 6 routers worth a total of S$398.

The HomeHub+FIFA World Cup bundle is priced at S$97.51 a month. This gives you up to S$2,260 in savings over the 24-month contract – enough to keep you cheering, long after the winning team lifts the trophy at the World Cup final.

Learn more about StarHub’s exclusive TV+FIFA World Cup and HomeHub+FIFA World Cup bundles.