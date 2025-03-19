Celebrating Asia Pacific’s 2025 Top Employers
Through a rigorous survey and audit process, Top Employers Institute honours organisations that excel in HR strategies and practices.
From industrial work sites to corporate offices, every organisation seeking Top Employer certification underwent a rigorous audit by Top Employer Institute, an international authority on global HR excellence. This thorough review, which evaluated the company’s human resource (HR) strategies and practices against a global benchmark of best people practices, was a key step in the certification process.
This year, more than 2,400 organisations across 125 countries have been recognised for excellence in HR strategies and people practices by Top Employer Institute. In Asia Pacific alone, 409 companies from 23 countries have been named 2025 Top Employers.
RAISING THE BAR FOR PEOPLE AND PROCESSES
Top Employers Institute celebrates companies that prioritise their employees and highlights the positive impact of far-sighted talent strategies on business performance.
The certification process begins with a discovery phase, where Top Employers Institute conducts an in-depth review of a company’s goals and organisational structure. This step fosters collaboration in selecting the most suitable certification and validation approach.
Next comes the HR Best Practices Survey, a comprehensive assessment designed to uncover insights across six domains, 20 topics and 310 global best practices.
Once the survey is completed, an HR auditor verifies that the responses accurately reflect the company’s actual practices. If the company meets global best-in-class standards, certification is awarded, granting access to a dashboard that provides detailed insights from the evaluation.
According to Ms Parichat Phrajunpanich, head of People at Michelin Thailand, the certification process offered an unprecedented opportunity to benchmark Michelin’s HR strategies against top employers across various industries and countries. “It gives clarity on where Michelin stands in relation to the best people practices worldwide,” she said.
Ms Shine Rodriguez, business unit talent acquisition lead for Southeast Asia at Mondelez International, appreciated the depth of insights gained throughout the process. “It confirmed that our people practices are globally competitive while being uniquely tailored to our diverse workforce,” she said, adding that the Top Employer certification validated Mondelez International’s (Southeast Asia) strong commitment in areas such as talent acquisition as well as diversity and inclusion. “We also identified areas for growth, helping us continuously refine how we support, engage and develop our people.”
BUILDING A GLOBAL NETWORK OF TOP EMPLOYERS
Earning a Top Employer certification provides companies with the opportunity to connect with like-minded organisations, exchange best practices and become part of a global network dedicated to shaping the future of work.
Backed by data-driven research, Top Employers Institute produces resources on key HR trends and innovations that influence talent attraction, development, engagement and retention. Companies certified as Top Employers can leverage these insights to refine their HR strategies and enhance employee experiences for the long term.
Covering topics such as leadership, learning and development, onboarding, offboarding and talent acquisition, these real-world insights offer both broad strategic frameworks and practical applications, such as how tech-driven compensation tools can enhance employee trust and transparency.
Being recognised as a Top Employer also reassures job seekers that the organisation aligns with their values and career aspirations. As workplace expectations evolve, factors like neuro-inclusivity, AI-augmented leadership and sustainability are becoming increasingly important in talent decisions.
In the Asia-Pacific region, career development is a growing priority for employees. A PwC survey found that 78 per cent of workers consider learning opportunities a key factor in whether they stay or leave a job. Beyond financial rewards, employees are increasingly prioritising fulfilment and flexibility in their careers.
Ms Rodriguez said that being certified a Top Employer has strengthened the company’s brand and market reputation. “This recognition instils a sense of pride among our employees and serves as a strong differentiator when attracting best-fit talent. It’s a powerful affirmation of our commitment to creating an outstanding workplace,” she shared.
Learn more about the companies certified as a Top Employer for 2025 in Asia-Pacific.