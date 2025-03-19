Celebrating Asia Pacific’s 2025 Top Employers

From industrial work sites to corporate offices, every organisation seeking Top Employer certification underwent a rigorous audit by Top Employer Institute, an international authority on global HR excellence. This thorough review, which evaluated the company’s human resource (HR) strategies and practices against a global benchmark of best people practices, was a key step in the certification process.

This year, more than 2,400 organisations across 125 countries have been recognised for excellence in HR strategies and people practices by Top Employer Institute. In Asia Pacific alone, 409 companies from 23 countries have been named 2025 Top Employers.

RAISING THE BAR FOR PEOPLE AND PROCESSES

Top Employers Institute celebrates companies that prioritise their employees and highlights the positive impact of far-sighted talent strategies on business performance.

The certification process begins with a discovery phase, where Top Employers Institute conducts an in-depth review of a company’s goals and organisational structure. This step fosters collaboration in selecting the most suitable certification and validation approach.

Next comes the HR Best Practices Survey, a comprehensive assessment designed to uncover insights across six domains, 20 topics and 310 global best practices.

Once the survey is completed, an HR auditor verifies that the responses accurately reflect the company’s actual practices. If the company meets global best-in-class standards, certification is awarded, granting access to a dashboard that provides detailed insights from the evaluation.

According to Ms Parichat Phrajunpanich, head of People at Michelin Thailand, the certification process offered an unprecedented opportunity to benchmark Michelin’s HR strategies against top employers across various industries and countries. “It gives clarity on where Michelin stands in relation to the best people practices worldwide,” she said.

Ms Shine Rodriguez, business unit talent acquisition lead for Southeast Asia at Mondelez International, appreciated the depth of insights gained throughout the process. “It confirmed that our people practices are globally competitive while being uniquely tailored to our diverse workforce,” she said, adding that the Top Employer certification validated Mondelez International’s (Southeast Asia) strong commitment in areas such as talent acquisition as well as diversity and inclusion. “We also identified areas for growth, helping us continuously refine how we support, engage and develop our people.”

BUILDING A GLOBAL NETWORK OF TOP EMPLOYERS