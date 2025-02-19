Celebrating leadership and organisational success in the region

Companies applying for the award are entitled to an exclusive lab consultation with Deloitte, designed to assess their strengths and pinpoint areas for further development. This benefit is available to all qualifying participants, regardless of award outcome.

The consultation proved useful in defining HMI Medical’s strategic direction, according to its group CEO Chin Wei Jia. A first-time recipient of the Best Managed Companies award, the fast-growing regional private healthcare provider has a presence in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

At the time of its application, HMI Medical was undergoing a transformation from a primarily corporate and investor-oriented entity to a consumer-centric brand. The lab consultation helped its leadership team identify global best practices and uncover growth opportunities.

“We were offered guidance and an evaluation of our company based on four pillars: Strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, as well as governance and financials,” shared Ms Chin. These elements have been identified by Deloitte as hallmarks of excellence among leading private companies worldwide.

LUXASIA, a four-time Best Managed Companies winner and Gold Standard recipient, continues to gain actionable insights from its engagement sessions with Deloitte. The largest omnichannel distributor in its space, LUXASIA has partnerships with more than 100 luxury beauty and lifestyle brands across Asia Pacific. It operates in over 15 markets and has core capabilities in luxury retail, e-commerce, consumer marketing and analytics, as well as supply chain management.

LUXASIA identified two key practices that have helped it maintain its Best Managed Company status: A top-down and bottom-up strategic planning framework, along with a culture of continuous learning. “Encouraging a growth mindset and fostering innovation by empowering people to try new things are integral aspects of our corporate culture,” said Mr Patrick Chong, founder and chairman of LUXASIA Group.

Through its lab sessions with Deloitte, the company identified gaps and areas for optimisation, particularly in its tech stack. These findings have helped LUXASIA refine its three-year operations roadmap, enabling a focus on growth while reducing operating costs across multiple levels.

FOSTERING GREATER VISIBILITY AND REGIONAL NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES