A century of making healthcare more accessible in Asia

“Staying focused on our mission of making healthcare more accessible throughout major historical events over the past century has enabled us to continue operating and maintaining strong growth while building our strength, resilience and adaptability as an organisation,” said Mr Graham.

The COVID-19 crisis presented opportunities for the company to undergo transformational change by harnessing artificial intelligence, robotics, big data and machine learning tools to drive operational agility and efficiencies.

In particular, the implementation of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions ensured business continuity during lockdowns. Said Mr Graham: “Through extensive data analytics dashboards and tools that gave us access to supply chain analytics and demand forecasting, we were able to help customers make more dynamic decisions around product movement.”

To further improve customer experience, Zuellig Pharma launched eZRx, a business-to-business e-commerce portal where customers can place orders for prescription drugs, medical devices and consumer health products. By automating the sales processes, the platform reduces reliance on face-to-face interactions while improving efficiency and ensuring product integrity.

SHAPING THE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

With offices in 13 Asian markets, Zuellig Pharma is well-placed to fulfil the healthcare needs of its customers. Its tailored end-to-end services include clinical trial management support, commercialisation, market expansion, product distribution as well as digital solutions that improve healthcare access and patient outcomes.

A key subsidiary of Zuellig Pharma is MiCare, which administers and manages medical claims on behalf of insurance companies and self-insured corporate clients in the region. MiCare also builds applications that link key players in the healthcare sector to facilitate claims management.

Expediting access to new and innovative medicines is Zuellig Pharma’s Clinical Reach arm, which harnesses knowledge of the region’s diverse regulatory landscape to support seamless clinical trials and hasten drug approvals.

The ZP Therapeutics team provides a full array of commercialisation services for companies looking to bring their products to market, including strategic planning and execution, regulatory support, medical affairs, sales and marketing, market access and alliance management.

PROMOTING A PEOPLE-ORIENTED CULTURE