Championing skills mastery, to build a talent pipeline for a sustainable future
SkillsFuture Employer Awards (Gold) winner Sembcorp Solar Singapore is developing a pool of skilled professionals to grow the renewable energy sector.
At one of the world’s largest inland floating solar farms, eager interns work alongside veteran operations engineers.
These students from institutes of higher learning (IHLs) are gaining valuable experience, which will be crucial when they become the next generation of renewable energy professionals in Singapore. The engineers also benefit, as overseeing interns gives them the opportunity to grow as managers and mentors.
Mr Fendy Nursalim, general manager of Sembcorp Solar Singapore, said that the initiative is part of the company’s efforts to develop the country’s solar industry. The company takes in over 50 interns from the local universities, polytechnics and ITEs per year.
“With the Singapore Government targeting to reach net zero by 2050 through initiatives like increasing solar energy deployment across the island, a talent pipeline to feed the local solar industry is needed to help the nation achieve its climate ambitions,” he said.
RECOGNITION FOR PROMOTING LIFELONG LEARNING
In acknowledgment of Sembcorp Solar Singapore’s contributions to developing skilled talent, the company received the SkillsFuture Employer Awards (Gold) in 2022.
Sembcorp Solar Singapore was recognised for its multi-pronged approach to developing a pool of skilled renewable energy professionals. This includes partnerships with IHLs, solar-specific training courses created for the Sembcorp Industries’ global learning platform known as Sembcorp Academy, and structured training programmes intended for local third-party contracting firms. Sembcorp Solar Singapore is also working with IHLs to facilitate training for the wider solar industry in the country.
Said Mr Nursalim: “This allows all renewable energy developers to maintain up-to-date skillsets and knowledge of the best-in-class technologies that are being commercialised on a regular basis.”
ENGAGING EMPLOYEES THROUGH TRAINING
Mr Nursalim started out as an engineer at the group’s gas-fired power plants at Jurong Island 15 years ago. He transitioned to Sembcorp Solar Singapore in 2017 with the help of training sessions organised by Sembcorp and a solar engineering course at a local polytechnic.
“I gained a better appreciation of the future of the energy sector and learnt how I could apply my experience to help accelerate our country’s net-zero journey.”
Sembcorp Academy offers in-house instructor and virtual-led learnings, on-the-job-training, self-directed e-learning and external learning programmes. Among these courses, over 50 are solar-specific, covering topics like solar-industry basics, workplace safety and project management.
“We tap on the Skills Framework put out by SkillsFuture Singapore to develop training programmes, both general learning and business-specific,” said Mr Nursalim. “Last year, each employee completed at least 26 learning hours on average. The course modules have been designed based on the key objective of offering everyone the skills, competencies and proficiencies required to excel in their current roles, and to build new skills for future roles.”
Ms Tracy Nguyen, an executive with Sembcorp Solar Singapore, benefitted from this. “I recently attended a course on the Code of Practice for Electrical Installations, a code by the Energy Market Authority that regulates the design and construction of electrical installations such as solar PV systems. The course allows engineers like me to design more optimised PV systems, while also facilitating faster regulatory approval of designs and shorter project timelines.”
“This is crucial in contributing towards achieving Singapore’s 2050 net-zero target through increased renewables deployment,” Ms Nguyen added.
BUILDING A FIRM FOUNDATION FOR THE SOLAR SECTOR
Third-party contracting firms also benefit from Sembcorp Solar Singapore’s efforts to develop the local solar industry. The structured training programmes cover topics such as solar systems design and installation, and electrical techniques.
“These programmes have helped to build the foundation for industry-desired quality and safety standards, and we have trained over 400 industry professionals since 2018,” said Mr Nursalim.
To improve capabilities in the energy sector, Sembcorp Solar Singapore has partnered Singapore Polytechnic (SP) to introduce a new certification course in photovoltaic (PV) system planning, design and installation. Course participants will complete online lessons and hands-on training and assessment at the SP-Sembcorp PV Research Lab, launched last November. The company also plans to organise industry talks, workshops and hackathons for SP’s students and adult learners.
INAUGURATING AN INTEGRATED TRAINING SOLUTION
To help build a diverse talent ecosystem for the industry, Sembcorp Solar Singapore and ITE established a first-of-its-kind integrated sustainable solutions training centre at ITE College East in 2021. At the centre, students undergo a simulation-based training programme where they gain practical knowledge of the installation, operation and maintenance of different types of PV systems.
Sembcorp Solar Singapore equipped the centre with a performance monitoring system on the two solar PV systems located at ITE College East and ITE College Central, so that students can learn to analyse real-time data and troubleshoot issues.
The centre will run Certificate of Competency programmes for mid-career professionals planning to transition into the solar industry. It expects to train around 440 individuals every year. Additionally, Sembcorp’s new sustainable solutions learning facility run in partnership with ITE College West is set to benefit another 270 students annually.
Sembcorp Solar Singapore executive, Ms Nurul Elly’sha, said: “As part of our training, we were taught the whole concept and process of solar PV installations. This includes understanding each component and stage involved, as well as the various design rationales to maximise energy generation. Such structured training programmes help engineers like us to properly execute system installations, while allowing us to better appreciate the importance of each process step.”
“Being recognised with the SkillsFuture Employer Awards (Gold) is a validation of our efforts in helping to develop the local industry,” said Mr Nursalim. “Sembcorp Solar Singapore sees strong potential in the future of sustainable solutions in Singapore and will do more to help inspire future engineers to join the sector.”
