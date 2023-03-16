Championing skills mastery, to build a talent pipeline for a sustainable future

At one of the world’s largest inland floating solar farms, eager interns work alongside veteran operations engineers.

These students from institutes of higher learning (IHLs) are gaining valuable experience, which will be crucial when they become the next generation of renewable energy professionals in Singapore. The engineers also benefit, as overseeing interns gives them the opportunity to grow as managers and mentors.

Mr Fendy Nursalim, general manager of Sembcorp Solar Singapore, said that the initiative is part of the company’s efforts to develop the country’s solar industry. The company takes in over 50 interns from the local universities, polytechnics and ITEs per year.

“With the Singapore Government targeting to reach net zero by 2050 through initiatives like increasing solar energy deployment across the island, a talent pipeline to feed the local solar industry is needed to help the nation achieve its climate ambitions,” he said.

RECOGNITION FOR PROMOTING LIFELONG LEARNING