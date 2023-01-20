Champions of sustainability in Asia

Large corporations often utilise sizeable amounts of the planet’s resources, and this has an adverse impact on the environment and the communities they operate in. According to a study of 1,500 companies in the MSCI World Index, without any concrete action to curb emissions, the private sector could raise global temperatures by over 3 degrees Celsius by 2050.

Thankfully, more businesses are putting sustainability at the core of their operations. Many of these enterprises have made good progress in their stewardship of the environment and the communities around them.

Among the 91 corporations commended at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022, five from Malaysia and Thailand were honoured by the MORS Group for their exemplary sustainability efforts. These five companies have successfully incorporated profitability, environmental considerations and social commitment into their strategy.

Matrix Concepts Holdings was the winner of the Sustainability Rising Star Award, while DRB-HICOM received the Green Initiative Award. Both Sunway Lagoon and Bangkok Life Assurance Public Company Limited received the Community Initiative Award, while DKSH (Thailand) Limited was honoured with the Community Collaboration Award.

SUSTAINING A SOLAR SWITCH

Reflecting its tagline “Nurturing environments, enriching lives”, Malaysia’s Matrix Concepts engages in property development and its related services and embeds environmental, social and governance factors in its operations.

One of its sustainability goals is an increase in the generation of solar energy. In fiscal year 2022, Matrix Concepts generated 762,405 kWh of solar energy, a significant boost from the previous year’s figure of 242,095 kWh.

ADOPTING SOLAR ENERGY ON A WIDE SCALE

As one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates in Malaysia, DRB-HICOM embarked on a group-wide solar photovoltaic project in 2019 as part of its commitment to protect the environment. DRB-HICOM also invests in managing and minimising waste, including the implementation of sustainable water consumption initiatives.

It recently announced a deal with independent power and water producer Malakoff to install rooftop solar systems at six DRB-HICOM-owned firms. When complete, the project will produce 18,836 MWh of solar energy annually.

TAKING A LONG-TERM VIEW TO ACHIEVING SUSTAINABILITY GOALS

Founded in 1991, Malaysia’s Sunway Lagoon has enriched the lives of many communities, including those of single working mothers, low-income households and underprivileged students, through community engagement activities and initiatives such as its #SunwayforGood campaign. Sunway Lagoon operates a theme park that has helped the surrounding communities and supported employment.

Sunway Lagoon pursues five sustainability goals that are aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Transforming its portfolios to low-carbon sustainable cities; advocating a responsible value chain; developing a safe, equal and dignified workforce; investing in community inclusivity; and respecting ethical principles.

It has launched a variety of initiatives in support of these SDGs, like outreach programmes that educate the young on what it means to achieve sustainability in a practical manner.

“The SDGs represent an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing alike – in a global partnership. They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests,” said Mr Ong Pang Yen, executive director of chairman’s office, Sunway Lagoon.

GREENER INITIATIVES FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Bangkok Life, which provides financial planning services via its suite of life and health insurance products, also subscribes to the SDGs through its wide range of community and environmental initiatives. These provide support to youth, promote public health and build environmental awareness.

Its new head office building, for example, features a vertical design that covers the southeast and southwest facades. This helps to reduce the amount of heat the building absorbs from the sun, reducing cooling requirements. Solar panels have also been installed to reduce energy consumption.

SHAPING YOUNG LIVES

DKSH, a market expansion services provider, has been engaged with the community in Thailand for over 13 years through a partnership with Right To Play, a global organisation that uses the power of play to protect, educate and empower children to rise above adversity. Through 18,000 trained teachers and volunteer coaches, Right To Play reaches an average of 2.3 million children and youth in 15 countries annually.

In 2020, DKSH launched a three-year programme with Liverpool FC Foundation to boost the well-being of children, young people and communities in Thailand through sport and play. The initiative focuses on helping children and young people develop their confidence and leadership skills, increasing social cohesion and creating safe spaces that provide child-friendly learning environments.

Here’s how more Asian business success stories are being brought to the world stage.