Changi Business Park: A confluence of innovation, collaboration and strategic positioning at the ‘CBD of the east’

Tech giant Huawei is one such organisation harnessing CBP’s infrastructure and its proximity to SMARTLab @ East Coast to pave the way for information and communication technology (ICT) breakthroughs.

More than half of Huawei’s 800-strong workforce in Singapore are based at CBP, with the location earmarked as the Asia Pacific regional headquarters for its enterprise and cloud business. Key business arms operating out of CBP include its carrier and network, enterprise, cloud, digital power and consumer units.

According to Mr Foo Fang Yong, CEO of Huawei International, Huawei has invested heavily in Singapore to establish innovation labs such as OpenLab at CBP. OpenLab is an open, end-to-end, one-stop ICT infrastructure platform that allows industry partners to explore solutions in a network environment setting.

“Huawei Singapore’s success is very much tied to Singapore’s relentless pursuit of world-class excellence. We have always believed that working with the industry and the local ecosystem is the best way to achieve our shared objectives,” said Mr Foo.

Excellent connectivity, facilities and support services as well as competitive costs are further contributing factors to Huawei’s decision to set up shop at CBP.

Mr Foo added that Huawei is better able to engage local stakeholders, collaborate with nearby companies, as well as catalyse projects and enterprise development thanks to its current locale.

“We are happy to be part of the CBP ecosystem and an industry partner at SMARTLab @ East Coast, doing our part to help local communities go digital with our tech capabilities,” he shared.

A LONG-STANDING STALWART