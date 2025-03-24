Charting new waters for maritime Singapore

WHERE ACTIONS MEET AMBITION

Cutting-edge maritime innovations will be in the spotlight at the annual Singapore Maritime Week (SMW), taking place from Mar 24 to Mar 28. The event will bring together 20,000 industry leaders and government representatives from nearly 80 countries. Since its inception in 2006, SMW has been a key platform for Singapore to drive industry advancements.

“Ensuring the Straits of Malacca and Singapore – one of the world’s busiest waterways – remains open and safe is one of Singapore’s largest contributions to the maritime sector,” said Mr Francis Zachariae, secretary-general of the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA). “Singapore is always at the forefront of innovation and digitalisation, consistently investing in a wide range of forward-thinking projects.”

SMARTER, SAFER, GREENER SHIPPING

In October 2023, MPA launched the Just-In-Time Platform to help vessels plan their arrivals with real-time information. By synchronising port readiness with ship schedules, the platform enables vessels to maintain a steady speed at sea, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

MPA has also developed the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Next Generation Vessel Traffic Management System. Using smart algorithms, sensors and decision support tools, the system predicts traffic hotspots and prevents potential collisions.

As a leading transhipment hub, Singapore is well positioned to drive the development of green and digital shipping corridors (GDSCs) in collaboration with like-minded partners. These GDSCs serve as dedicated routes to pilot green and digital projects that support efficient and sustainable shipping. As of March 2025, Singapore has eight GDSCs with ports in Australia, China, Japan, the Netherlands and the United States.

NURTURING MARITIME TRAILBLAZERS

Mr Sohmen-Pao highlighted that Singapore’s maritime transformation extends beyond its port authority, crediting its “fantastic ecosystem of maritime players” for fostering a dynamic and collaborative business environment.

PIER71 was established in 2018 by MPA and the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore, NUS Enterprise. PIER71 aims to create a community of maritime start-ups, corporates, mentors and partners to accelerate innovation in the industry. Since its inception, these start-ups have raised more than S$100 million in investments from venture capitalists and over 27 technologies have been successfully deployed in the industry.

One such start-up, PortCast, developed an AI-driven solution that has enabled more than 50 global shipping companies to make informed decisions about cargo movement, saving both time and money.

Another start-up, GreenCOP, developed a technology to transform agricultural waste into clean fuel for ships. Founded by researchers from NUS, GreenCOP’s pilot plant in Malaysia is set to begin supplying eco-friendly fuel to vessels later this year.

Efforts are also underway to upskill the maritime workforce for a greener future. The Maritime Energy Training Facility is equipping seafarers and maritime personnel with the skills to operate vessels powered by alternative fuels. Through hands-on training courses, participants will learn how to handle fuels like methanol and ammonia safely and efficiently.