Chase down an action-packed shopping itinerary at Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale

For shopaholics, the best time of the year is arguably Nov 11 – when unbelievable discounts on items make even the most seasoned shopper beam with unbridled joy. Brands large and small are in on it, making it a rare and unmissable opportunity to check off some items from both your wish list and gifting list.

Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale starts dishing out the deals from now till Nov 11, complete with rewarding daily promotional activities to keep things action-packed. Only on Nov 11, expect S$500,000 worth of prizes to be released across the day, every two hours, along with S$60 cashback all day for everyone. You can also claim stackable S$6 off S$50 shop vouchers on over 2,000 brands.

From timed sales featuring items going for only S$0.10 to flash vouchers up to S$60 off, you’ll want some help to plan your shopping. Here’s your survival guide to this year’s Shopee 11.11 Big Sale.

EVERY HOUR ON THE HOUR

It’s a good thing some of us are working from home, because you’ll want to be online for Shopee’s Crazy Flash Sale. It all begins at the stroke of midnight.

Starting off with a bang, Midnight Rush Hour collates some of the platform’s all-time bestselling favourites at incredibly low prices. But save some of that budget for later, because you’ll find other themes included in the line-up throughout the day. There’s Lunchtime Rush Hour at noon featuring tasty deals from your favourite F&B brands, and Bubble Tea Rush Hour at 2pm for the best boba deals. Want to figure out if that trending TikTok product is fact or cap? 4pm is the best time to snag your loot at a discount.

Keep your eye out for the 10am, 1pm and 6pm slots. They are dedicated to a thrilling Flash Deals Relay, where fresh deals at a mad S$0.10 are churned out every 10 minutes. The only thing crazier is that there’s even free shipping included.

And not to worry: If you’ve missed out on an item or two, there’s always the Last Chance Rush at 11pm, where the bestsellers return before the day closes.

BRINGING ALL THE BIG BRANDS TO THE YARD

Shopee's Big Brand Discounts’ S$11.11 Crazy Deals let you score incredible deals, such as the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch. Photo: Nintendo

Imagine scoring the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch for just S$11.11. Or paying the same for a Cornell 2-in-1 Steamboat BBQ Pan Grill that’s just right for that year-end house party. With Shopee’s Crazy Big Brand Discounts (BBD), you’ll find plenty of familiar and covetable brand items going for a song.

Big Brand Discounts’ S$11.11 Crazy Deals are happening every four hours – at 11am, 3pm, 7pm and 11pm – for one day only on Nov 11. You’ll want to hone those mouse-clicking skills as only the fastest shoppers will snatch up the limited pieces.

Other stellar discounts – perfect for work-from-home scenarios – include the Herman Miller Remastered Aeron Ergonomic Chair going for S$1,588 (usual price: S$2,369), Ecovacs Deebot T9 Vacuum at almost half off at S$648 (usual price: S$1,099) and Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 at S$469 (usual price: S$799).

Pick up the Big Brand Discounts flash vouchers released at midnight, 1pm and 8pm, and receive S$8 off items with a minimum spend of S$80. For one day only, Shopee Mall presents over 300 top brands such as Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Airbot, Kinohimitsu, Laneige and Fitbit, with deals at up to 90 per cent off. You’ll be spoilt for choice selecting treats for yourself or others for that year-end gifting – just make sure you catch them all within this 24-hour window.

Get a Fitbit tracker for yourself or a loved one at Shopee Mall. Photo: Fitbit

GAGA FOR GADGETS

Speaking of gifts, if there’s a fail-safe idea that works for everyone, it’s tech gadgets. Shopee Mall has prepared promotional activities just for this segment.

If you want to snag that prized item – maybe a sleek curved monitor from Huawei for work or a lush sound system from Marshall for your Netflix binges – opt for the new scheme where you deposit S$1 to secure your buy. This activity for Shopee’s Super Tech Expo lets you deposit S$1 for an item you’re committed to buy, even before the actual day itself. On Nov 11, you’ll receive a push notification to cart out with the exclusive promotional price – it’s as fuss-free as that.

Look out, too, for the Limited Time Super Deals, where items such as smart switches and air fryers are going at either S$1.11, S$11.11 or S$111.11. There will be four time slots throughout the day, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

You can also expect discounts of up to 90 per cent – a much-needed bonus given the usual price tags of items in this category – and S$100 worth of vouchers up for grabs. How’s that for smart buying?

Shop smart and save big with Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale, happening now till Nov 11. New users get to enjoy S$7 off, no minimum spend required, with <SHOPEE1111CNA>, for the first 30 redemptions only. Terms and conditions apply.