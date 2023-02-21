Chronic kidney disease: What you need to know and how to manage it

In 2021, the International Diabetes Federation found that Singapore has a high incidence of Type 2 diabetes, with an age-adjusted prevalence of 11.6 per cent – surpassing the global average of 9.8 per cent, shared Dr Kwek.

The dangers associated with this are not just limited to its debilitating symptoms such as excessive thirst and urination; those afflicted with Type 2 diabetes also have a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease.

Chronic kidney disease is a long-term disease that may lead to kidney failure, and is incurable. Individuals with early onset of the disease are often asymptomatic. According to Dr Kwek, diabetes is the most common cause, accounting for two out of three cases of kidney failure.

Individuals who are at risk of Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease often share similar traits, such as being older adults or having a family history of either disease, Dr Kwek observed.

“Besides diabetes, other ailments like hypertension, cardiovascular disease and chronic glomerulonephritis are also commonly linked to the development of chronic kidney disease,” he added.

AN OVERVIEW OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE MANAGEMENT

Identifying and controlling underlying medical conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, are key to better managing chronic kidney disease, said Dr Kwek.

“Additionally, regular screenings for at-risk individuals will enable timely detection of chronic kidney disease and facilitate treatment at its earlier stages,” he shared.

Besides early detection, there are classes of medication that can help slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease. “These include certain blood pressure medication and diabetic medication,” said Dr Kwek, who added that individual results may vary.

He cautioned: “It is also important for chronic kidney disease patients to avoid medication that can be toxic to the kidney. One example is the long-term use of painkillers, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents and cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitors. Patients should always inform any medical practitioners new to them about their underlying condition.”

EAT AND LIVE WELL