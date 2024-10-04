Clean homes, healthy families: How Dettol protects your loved ones every day
From the kitchen counter to the nursery, Dettol has been safeguarding Singaporean households for over 90 years.
While you can’t always control what happens outside, like catching a flu bug at work or your child getting sick at school, you can take charge of your home’s cleanliness.
A clean environment is your best defence against illness and is key to maintaining your family’s health. Since its founding in 1933, Dettol has become synonymous with protection. For over 90 years, the brand has remained committed to providing high-quality cleaning and disinfecting products, which are now household staples worldwide.
Among its wide array of offerings is the iconic Dettol Antibacterial Disinfectant Multiuse Liquid, originally developed for use during surgical procedures and infection control in hospitals. It has since become a household essential, thanks to its broad-spectrum antibacterial and antiseptic properties.
Dettol Antibacterial Disinfectant Multiuse Liquid protects against 100 illness-causing germs and eliminates 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria*, including COVID-19**. In Singapore, it remains the leading disinfectant liquid brand^ – a testament to Dettol’s decades-long record of delivering protection against germs.
VERSATILE PRODUCTS FOR A GERM-FREE HOME
Household surfaces that are frequently touched – such as taps, toilet flush handles, sinks, fridge handles and kitchen countertops – are hot spots for germs. Dettol’s versatile range of products, from its multi-surface cleaners to antibacterial and biodegradable cleaning wipes, is ideal for tackling these areas to reduce the spread of harmful microbes.
Parents can confidently use Dettol to disinfect everything from toys and playrooms to cribs and car seats. The brand’s gentle yet effective formula is safe for surfaces your child touches – simply allow them to dry completely after application. What’s more, adding a splash of Dettol Antibacterial Disinfectant Multiuse Liquid to your laundry kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria*, keeping your little one’s clothes fresh, clean and germ-free.
If you’re heading out with the family, packing a bottle of Dettol Hand Sanitiser or a packet of Dettol Antibacterial Wipes ensures you can maintain good hygiene habits on the go.
SUPPORTING FAMILIES THROUGH EVERY STAGE OF LIFE
Dettol’s dedication to promoting well-being goes beyond individual health. In addition to community education and outreach programmes that highlight the importance of hygiene, Dettol Singapore has launched various initiatives like the Moms Gift of Protection Sampling Programme. Focusing on newborn health and immunity, the initiative supports new parents by providing essential knowledge and resources during the early days of parenthood.
Infants, with their developing immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to infections, making a clean home environment crucial. However, managing this alongside sleepless nights, frequent feedings and the many other challenges new parents face can be overwhelming.
To help them create a safe haven for their little ones, Dettol Singapore has partnered with hospitals and clinics to distribute over 43,000 kits containing Dettol Antibacterial Disinfectant Multiuse Liquid and educational leaflets on hygiene practices – from disinfecting surfaces to proper handwashing. This campaign also offers practical tips from healthcare professionals, addressing common concerns new parents face.
With its long-standing history of safeguarding families, Dettol continues to be the trusted choice for protecting your loved ones.
Ensure a healthier home and peace of mind with Dettol’s range of products.
*M1467-003v1.0 – An evaluation of the antimicrobial properties of three test products using an in-vitro time-kill procedure (#121135-201)
**As tested on May 18, 2020, in Microbac Laboratories. 105 Carpenter Drive Sterling, VA 20164, USA
^NielsenIQ Retail Measurement for Antiseptic Liquid Category, ending August 2024