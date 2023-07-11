Clearing the air about coughing

You know the drill: The sniffles come first, followed by congestion and an annoying tickle in your chest. Before you know it, you’ve developed a full-blown cough.

Why does it happen, and what can you do to remedy it?

According to Ms Sue Low, regional medical affairs manager at iNova Pharmaceuticals, it is normal to cough once in a while. “Coughing is the body’s natural defence mechanism to expel irritants – such as mucus, smoke and allergens like dust, mould and pollen – that get trapped in our airways,” she explained.

That said, if you wish to alleviate a lingering cough, identifying the type of cough you are dealing with can help you target it more effectively.

DRY VERSUS CHESTY COUGH

Coughs can be broadly classified into two types: A dry cough and a chesty, or wet, cough, said Ms Low. “A dry, hacking cough does not produce much phlegm, while a chesty cough tends to produce a ‘rattling’ sound when you cough or even when you breathe due to the thickened phlegm in the throat and airways.”

Often, a dry cough is caused by an infection due to cold and flu viruses. It can also be triggered by environmental factors such as pollutants, cigarette smoke or a change in temperature. A chesty cough, on the other hand, can be caused by a bacterial infection, chronic irritation of the lungs due to smoking, or other medical conditions such as bronchitis or asthma.

Knowing the difference between the two can help you choose the right over-the-counter medication.

HERBAL INGREDIENTS IN MANAGING COUGHS