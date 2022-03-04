From clicks to conversions: How do brands elevate the consumer experience?

Online merchants and platforms that can deepen customer engagement are well-placed to retain and grow this base of digital consumers. To create lasting customer engagement, e-commerce platforms are constantly evolving and offering merchants an increasingly broad range of tools and services.

AN ENHANCED RETAIL EXPERIENCE

At the Shopee Brands Summit 2022 held last month, chief operating officer of Shopee, Mr Terence Pang, revealed that the majority of brand partners on Shopee Mall have more than doubled their GMV year-on-year. To grow that momentum, Shopee will be launching new initiatives to support brands in four main areas:

1. Always-on marketing: Driving brand discovery

Monthly double-digit and payday campaigns have proven to be a huge draw for shoppers and a strong revenue driver for brands.

While consumers typically look forward to the biggest shopping events year-end, Shopee is taking this a step further by pioneering a mega shopping event in the first half of the year on 3.15 (Mar 15) to inject more shopping excitement and deals. Brands can benefit from the heightened demand and marketing visibility spread more evenly across the year.

Shopee is also hosting a sampling channel to help brands in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), Beauty, as well as Toys, Kids and Babies categories attract new shoppers. Shoppers will be able to buy sample-sized products while receiving store vouchers to incentivise subsequent purchases.

This approach tackles the challenge of consumers being hesitant to buy products that might turn out to be unsuitable due to personal preference. Sampling helps to drive brand discovery and conversion. Brands that took part in the pilot during last year’s 12.12 event saw up to 90 per cent of new buyers.