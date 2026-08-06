Closing the gaps in the fight against hepatitis

When 60-year-old Lin was taken to hospital with liver failure, he was shocked to discover he had hepatitis B.

For Fiona, 34, the diagnosis came much earlier. She found out she was a hepatitis B carrier at 15. Besides coping with early-stage liver cirrhosis, she struggled with the stigma surrounding the disease. At school, she kept the diagnosis to herself and withdrew socially.

While their experiences differ, both reflect a wider challenge across Asia, which carries a disproportionate share of the global hepatitis burden. Hepatitis B remains a major public health concern in Asia Pacific, which is home to more than two-thirds of the world’s 260 million people living with chronic hepatitis B. The region also accounts for nearly half of the global hepatitis C burden.

Hepatitis causes inflammation of the liver and, when left untreated, can lead to long-term damage. The World Health Organization’s 2026 Global Hepatitis Report said countries need to scale up prevention, diagnosis and treatment to meet its 2030 elimination targets.

WHEN INFECTIONS GO UNDETECTED