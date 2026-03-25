Coffee, chilli crab – and electric cars
BYD by 1826’s newest space blends dining, design and dialogue, inviting visitors to engage with electric mobility on their own terms.
Amid the smell of freshly roasted coffee, the buzz of conversation and the sight of dogs sitting contentedly with their families, a row of gleaming electric vehicles (EVs) stands. This is no ordinary cafe.
BYD by 1826’s latest outlet at IMM is the automaker’s sixth in Singapore. Built around its Beyond the Drive philosophy – the idea that mobility sits at the intersection of technology, sustainability and lifestyle – the space aims to bring EVs into everyday life in a way that feels community-centric and accessible. That thinking extends beyond the cars themselves: The entire outlet is pet-friendly and the on-site cafe serves a menu with a local focus.
“Buying a car today is no longer purely financial; it reflects lifestyle, identity and even responsibility towards family,” shared Ms Michelle Ho, chief brand officer and chief culinary officer at BYD by 1826. “It’s not just about adding F&B into a showroom. It’s about designing a new kind of mobility destination that feels purposeful and relevant to anyone who steps into our space.”
RECHARGING THE CAR OWNERSHIP JOURNEY
In 2025, EVs accounted for more than four in 10 new vehicle registrations. Even so, questions remain about the accessibility of charging infrastructure, battery lifespan and long-term reliability, Ms Ho acknowledged.
Spaces like BYD by 1826 allow those conversations to unfold in a relaxed environment. “Placing EVs naturally within a cafe and community space signals that electric mobility is already part of contemporary Singapore life, not something distant or experimental,” Ms Ho said.
For BYD by 1826 CEO Davin Ongsono, a car is one of the most significant purchases a person makes, and the experience surrounding that decision should reflect its importance.
“When the journey feels purely transactional, it creates distance between the brand and the customer,” he said. “Elevating the experience builds trust. In the EV category especially, where technology and sustainability are central considerations, the environment must support understanding rather than pressure.”
Ownership, he added, does not end at the point of purchase. “Car owners are looking for seamless digital integration, accessible service, ongoing education and a brand that remains engaged throughout the ownership lifecycle,” he shared.
COMMUNITY-FIRST INNOVATION
The IMM-exclusive dishes, such as Biscoff Kopi Pork Ribs and Chilli Crab Shiok-shuka, reflect the sense of experimentation BYD wants to bring to its approach to mobility.
“We wanted to reinterpret iconic Singapore flavours in a contemporary format, paying homage to local culinary heritage,” explained Ms Ho.
Beyond the food, the cafe serves in-house roasted coffee using seasonal blends, alongside unique drinks like taro and injeolmi (Korean rice cake) cream lattes. The interior is calm and pared back, with greenery and natural light that encourage visitors to linger.
The cafe’s pet-friendly policy – its second after Zhongshan Park – is another nod to evolving lifestyles. “Singapore’s lifestyle today is deeply inclusive and pets are integral to many families,” said Ms Ho. “By making our IMM outlet pet-friendly, it reinforces that BYD by 1826 exists within everyday life rather than outside it.”
Mr Ongsono sees this integration as essential to broader EV adoption. “Technology alone does not transform behaviour; cultural acceptance does,” he said. “When EVs are integrated into everyday routines such as commuting, family activities and social spaces, they become normalised.”
BEYOND THE SHOWROOM
Mr Ongsono believes the future of automotive retail will be increasingly hybrid, combining digital efficiency with physical engagement. Even as online platforms streamline transactions, he said physical spaces remain important for building trust and fostering community. “Our spaces are designed to encourage repeat visits and continued dialogue around sustainability, innovation and lifestyle,” he added.
Sustaining EV adoption in Singapore, he said, depends as much on perception as infrastructure. “Singapore has strong policy direction and infrastructure development supporting EV adoption. The next phase of growth depends heavily on perception. People need to see electric mobility not as a compromise but as a natural progression of urban living.”
To experience Singapore’s newest automotive-lifestyle destination, visit BYD by 1826 at IMM or explore the BYD by 1826 website.