Cold Storage dishes up Christmas delights for families and loved ones to feast better together

When it comes to making things convivial for the December holidays, nothing beats a set table with a sumptuous feast. The turkey is glistening, the pies are smoking, and the drinks are flowing, inviting hours around the table spent in good cheer.

Taking out all the hard work in preparing such a feast, Cold Storage presents a holiday menu for Christmas, so you won’t waste hours in the kitchen. Pre-orders are now open till Dec 20 and you can get your feasts collected or delivered straight to your home. All you need to do for that party now is to pick, click and plate.

CLASSICS WITH A PREMIUM TWIST

For that iconic Christmas feast, some would argue that a turkey is essential. Claim the tradition with the classic Butterball Roasted Turkey, pre-brined to ensure every morsel is as juicy as it comes. Alternatively, go for the Herb Chardonnay Smoked turkey – you’ll find the rich flavour of the turkey lifted by a dash of the sprightly white wine. There are also boneless varieties of the meat done sous vide, with accompanying sauce.

The other pillar to the menu is likely to be the Whole Gammon Bone-In Ham, or some red meat such as the Ribeye Roast Beef. The first is a holiday favourite – glazed to a glossy finish – and also comes smoked for a deeper flavour. For the Ribeye, the option with hand-rubbed Rosemary and Garlic is an aromatic addition, spiced up with punchy pepper sauce, while the Beef with Italian Herbs comes with brown sauce, and is suitable for a halal menu.

No matter how large your family, entrees are always welcome. The Beef Ragout with Mushroom and Red Wine Sauce is accompanied with mashed potatoes – ideal for tucking into as the turkey is being carved. Of course, nothing beats comfort carbs. Cold Storage’s creamy Baked Mac and Cheese with Turkey Ham is sure to be a hit with the kids, especially when paired with some tasty, slow-roasted Pork Tenderloin Roulade in Bacon Wrap.

If you’re one of those who just can’t decide, you can also let Cold Storage design the menu for you. Pick from feast sets suitable from six to 10 persons, with all the mainstays to keep the appetite going and the mood jolly.

SHARE THAT CHARCUTERIE

You can easily spruce up the table further with some thought, and a charcuterie board will at once impress guests while providing an option for those pre-dinner munchies.

The Continental Air-Dried Salami Platter is a decadent go-to, with artisanal cuts in savoury varieties. To switch things up a little, opt for the Mediterranean Antipasti Platter that boasts seasoned olives and earthy dips.

AN IMPOSSIBLE OPTION

If your party list includes guests with meat-free diets or for those who want to try something new, Cold Storage now offers Impossible options. You’ll be able to choose from a wide selection of items, such as the Impossible Mushroom Pot Pie with white cream sauce and the Impossible Plant-based Quiche.

Guests will also enjoy the Growthwell Plant-based Seafood Chowder Gratin or the Classic Winter Ratatouille. There’s even a Vegan Truffle Chocolate Cake and Vegan Lemon Zucchini Pound Cake to make sure your guests have the complete dining experience.

FINE SWEETS TO END THE NIGHT

Speaking of sweets, the creative dessert offerings at Cold Storage will not disappoint.

The Christmas Chewy Log Cake is a textured combination of plush sponge, rich cream and silky fudge – all chocolate, of course. Prefer something with a sharper taste? The Christmas Raspberry Cheesecake combines velvety cheesecake with the tart freshness of raspberry puree. For a more novel dessert, the Pear Frangipane Tart is an understated presentation of fragrant baked pears and almond cream.

If you’re looking for festive goodies, Cold Storage’s comprehensive Christmas range has you covered. The range covers the usual crowd-pleasers like Vergani Classic Pandoro and Nestle After Eight mint chocolates, as well as Meadows Chocolate Chip cookies – all perfect for after-meal treats. For gifts, choose the packaged Nestle After Eight mint chocolates, Meadows Octagon Nuts Gift Box, alongside Cold Storage’s Christmas Bears that comes in two sizes – 27cm and 40cm.

Shop your Christmas indulgences and gifts online or at all Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Marketplace and Jason supermarkets across Singapore. Pre-order before Dec 20 to not miss out.