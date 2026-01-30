Consensus Hong Kong 2026: Building the future of the digital asset industry
The Web3 conference brings together global decision-makers to explore opportunities in digital finance and emerging technologies.
Across Asia, the digital economy is accelerating at a rapid pace, driven by innovation in finance, technology and online infrastructure. Against this backdrop, Hong Kong’s status as an international finance centre with a thriving fintech sector positions it as a natural host for Consensus, one of the region’s most influential artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto conferences of the year.
Following a sold-out debut last year, Consensus returns to Hong Kong from Feb 10 to 12. Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event is expected to attract more than 15,000 industry leaders.
Curated by CoinDesk, a media outlet in the crypto space, Consensus Hong Kong will feature six stages and over 100 speakers exploring topics ranging from institutional adoption and decentralised finance (DeFi) to stablecoins and robotics.
GATHERING LEADING VOICES FROM EAST TO WEST
The speaker line-up at Consensus Hong Kong 2026 features figures from traditional finance, AI, crypto and Web3, including Ms Lily Liu, president of Solana Foundation; Mr Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Mr Justin Sun, founder of Tron Dao; Ms Ella Zhang, head of YZI Labs; and Mr Joseph Chalom, CEO of Sharplink.
On Feb 11, the Auros Mainstage will see Mr Ian De Bode, chief strategy officer at Ondo, Mr Graham Ferguson, head of ecosystem at Securitize, and Mr Naveen Mallela, global co-head Kinexys at J.P Morgan in a session titled Tokenising the Planet, which examines the future of real-world asset tokenisation.
Auros Mainstage will also host Mr Evan Cheng, CEO and co-founder of Mysten Labs, and Mr Stephen Mackintosh, chief investment officer at Sui Group Holdings, in a session titled Beyond the DAT: Driving Ecosystem Velocity with NASDAQ, ETFs and DeFi, which focuses on digital asset treasuries and growth.
On Feb 12, Ms Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of Ethereum Foundation, and Ms Sandy Peng, co-founder of Scroll, will speak at a session titled Ethereum Next Steps: Scaling and User Experience.
Later that day, Mr Emin Gun Sirer, founder and CEO of Ava Labs, Mr Bart Smith, CEO of the Avalanche Treasury Company, and Mr Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner at Dragonfly, will helm a session titled Designing Blockchain Infrastructure for the Real Economy, which will look at how blockchain systems can support real-world economic activity.
CONVENING AT THE GATEWAY TO ASIA
Event attendees can look forward to startup and developer competitions, including the CoinDesk PitchFest, which showcases live, on-stage pitches by early-stage blockchain, Web3 and AI companies, and the EasyA Consensus Hackathon, where developers collaborate with leading protocols and builders for a chance to secure millions in funding from top venture capital firms.
As part of CoinDesk’s collaboration with the Solana Foundation, Solana Accelerate APAC will be hosted alongside Consensus. Organisers expect the programme to draw about 2,000 builders, executives and policymakers from more than 100 fintech firms and over 50 crypto startups. The event aims to bring together founders, institutions and developers working on blockchain infrastructure and digital capital markets.
Beyond the main conference programme, more than 350 side events will take place across the city – from opening and closing parties at The Trilogy and Pier 1929 to premium access to The Consensus Cup at Happy Valley Racecourse.
According to Consensus chairman Michael Lau, the success of last year’s Consensus edition is a testament to Hong Kong’s status as a global fintech hub.
“This vibrant city, with its dynamic ecosystem and entrepreneurial spirit, has proven the demand for a world-class conference,” Mr Lau said. “We are excited to return with an even larger platform to host the most influential voices in blockchain, Web3 and AI, and to create new networking opportunities.”
Secure your seat on the Consensus Hong Kong 2026 website.