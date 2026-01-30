Consensus Hong Kong 2026: Building the future of the digital asset industry

Auros Mainstage will also host Mr Evan Cheng, CEO and co-founder of Mysten Labs, and Mr Stephen Mackintosh, chief investment officer at Sui Group Holdings, in a session titled Beyond the DAT: Driving Ecosystem Velocity with NASDAQ, ETFs and DeFi, which focuses on digital asset treasuries and growth.

On Feb 12, Ms Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of Ethereum Foundation, and Ms Sandy Peng, co-founder of Scroll, will speak at a session titled Ethereum Next Steps: Scaling and User Experience.

Later that day, Mr Emin Gun Sirer, founder and CEO of Ava Labs, Mr Bart Smith, CEO of the Avalanche Treasury Company, and Mr Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner at Dragonfly, will helm a session titled Designing Blockchain Infrastructure for the Real Economy, which will look at how blockchain systems can support real-world economic activity.

CONVENING AT THE GATEWAY TO ASIA

Event attendees can look forward to startup and developer competitions, including the CoinDesk PitchFest, which showcases live, on-stage pitches by early-stage blockchain, Web3 and AI companies, and the EasyA Consensus Hackathon, where developers collaborate with leading protocols and builders for a chance to secure millions in funding from top venture capital firms.

As part of CoinDesk’s collaboration with the Solana Foundation, Solana Accelerate APAC will be hosted alongside Consensus. Organisers expect the programme to draw about 2,000 builders, executives and policymakers from more than 100 fintech firms and over 50 crypto startups. The event aims to bring together founders, institutions and developers working on blockchain infrastructure and digital capital markets.