COVID-19: Why vigilance still matters for high-risk groups

With updated vaccination uptake reportedly low, COVID-19 testing continues to play an important role. Despite this, the Ipsos survey highlighted a decline in testing since February 2024, with only 42 per cent of individuals in Singapore reporting testing at home or in a clinic in the last three months due to illness or COVID-19 symptoms. Many attributed this to reduced concern about the illness, even when COVID-19 was suspected.

Dr Leong stressed the importance of testing if someone falls ill or is exposed to the virus: “Widespread testing is crucial for identifying symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, enabling timely clinical management and reducing further transmission.”

The Ipsos survey also showed a decrease in respondents’ preference for seeking treatment if they contracted COVID-19. Between wave 9 (February 2024) and wave 10 (May 2024) of the study, the figure fell from 45 per cent to 37 per cent. Among those diagnosed in the past 12 months who did not consult a healthcare professional, common reasons cited included choosing to self-isolate or perceiving their symptoms as not severe enough to warrant medical attention.

However, Dr Leong advised high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19 to consult a doctor immediately, even if symptoms seem mild. Available treatments can help reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalisations, particularly for medically vulnerable patients. Administered early, these treatments can also help prevent the secondary transmission of COVID-19 to close contacts.

To better protect loved ones, individuals infected with COVID-19 who live with vulnerable persons should practise good hygiene, such as wearing a face mask in shared spaces, washing their hands regularly and maintaining a distance of at least 2m from other family members.

“There is no room for complacency,” cautioned Dr Leong. “Although Singapore has entered an endemic phase, we must stay vigilant and uphold proper hygiene measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.”

This article is sponsored by Pfizer Singapore. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the expert(s), speaker(s) or participant(s) featured herein. This material is intended for educational and/or disease awareness purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for consulting a healthcare professional. For more information, speak to a healthcare professional. References are available upon request.

