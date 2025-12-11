Crafting the future: How local makers turn their passion into thriving online businesses

Late at night, while her young children sleep, Singaporean crafter Victoria Peh is at her worktable, hand-painting miniature clay fishcakes and fishballs. She makes hundreds of each ingredient before assembling them into familiar local dishes – all in fingernail-sized form.

“A bowl of mee pok is actually one of my most challenging pieces,” she said. “It’s a miniature with more components than usual. The smaller it is, the more patience it takes.”

Though she holds a full-time job, the 43-year-old had tried selling her creations at fairs and international websites but saw little return as the reach was limited and costs were high.

That changed in 2017. “I’d started using Shopee – just as a buyer first – and realised how user-friendly the platform was,” she said. “I started selling my miniatures there and found I could reach a much wider audience.” The 24/7 storefront boosted both visibility and sales, allowing customers to browse her full catalogue anytime.