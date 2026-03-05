Creating leadership opportunities where talent can shine
A seven-time top employer in the ASKAN region, Boehringer Ingelheim takes an integrated approach to developing and supporting its diverse workforce.
When Mr Ricky Rivera sat down with his mentee to discuss a new and challenging role for her, the immediate response was hesitation. “She seemed uncertain about taking on a stretch assignment,” recalled the general manager and head of Human Pharma, Thailand, at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Instead of offering advice right away, I asked what excited her about the opportunity and what apprehensions she had.”
That patient, supportive approach helped his mentee recognise that her hesitation stemmed from self-doubt rather than a lack of ability. With renewed confidence, she accepted the assignment and went on to excel in her new role.
For Mr Rivera, the experience reinforced a leadership philosophy he values deeply: that leadership is less about imposing a vision and more about helping people uncover their own paths to success.
This belief lies at the heart of Boehringer Ingelheim’s People Promise – a commitment to its 54,500 employees from 140 nationalities worldwide. At the family-owned pharmaceutical company, innovation and performance are driven by an appreciation of diversity and individual strengths. Career development initiatives are designed to empower employees to shape their own growth, aligned to personal aspirations and capabilities.
This approach has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute, which named Boehringer Ingelheim a top employer in 2026 in the ASEAN, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ASKAN) region – the seventh consecutive year it has received the accolade. Globally, the company has also been recognised as a top employer for six years running.
TURNING POTENTIAL INTO PROGRESS
More than two decades ago, Ms Jiyoung (Jina) Park joined Boehringer Ingelheim as a market research analyst. Today, she is head of the cardio-renal-metabolic (CRM) therapeutic area (TA) franchise for Human Pharma in the ASKAN regional operating unit (ROPU).
“One defining moment in my career was the chance to move across functions between commercial and finance,” she said. “It was a big stretch, but Boehringer provided the coaching, sponsorship and psychological safety I needed to succeed.”
Initiatives such as Boehringer Ingelheim’s Exposure have enabled Ms Park to take on diverse roles across markets and functions. Through the global talent development programme, she worked on projects that encouraged experimentation and learning through trial and error, while building a global network across Europe, China, the Americas and ASKAN.
For Dr Michael Banawa, now head of Animal Health in the Philippines, similar trust in his potential shaped his leadership journey. He recalls being given opportunities to discuss his career aspirations not only with his supervisor, but also with senior leaders.
In 2023, Dr Banawa took on a two-year regional role in Singapore as head of Poultry for ASKAN. The exposure to regional markets, teams and cultures helped him become more agile and strategic.
“These skills really prepared me for my current role,” he said. “Managing diverse personalities and behaviours is part of the job, and having worked closely with regional colleagues based in Singapore, I can now easily tap them for support.”
In the ASKAN region alone, more than 200 colleagues made a career move in 2024. The company’s support for talent development and international transitions – from professional resources to relocation, housing and integration – is part of what Mr Rivera experienced during his stint in Germany in 2023. He shared that the company’s human resources and global mobility teams played a key role in supporting both his professional transition and his family’s well-being.
ENABLING LEARNING MINDSETS
Learning and growth remain ongoing priorities at Boehringer Ingelheim. Employees are encouraged to build new capabilities through a mix of digital, local and regional development initiatives, including the Boehringer Ingelheim University – an online platform offering a wide range of resources.
In 2025, Ms Park joined the Leader of Leaders training programme, which challenged her to embrace complexity and ambiguity. “It reminded me that leadership is not about having all the answers,” she said, “but about creating space for others to explore, contribute and grow.”
Mr Rivera found that programmes such as Connectivity strengthened his leadership approach, particularly in navigating uncertainty and fostering team connection. “What made these experiences impactful was the ability to apply the learning in real situations,” he said. “They shaped me to be more agile and maintain a strong learning mindset.”
EMPOWERING LEADERS TO NURTURE OTHERS
Mentorship plays an important role at Boehringer Ingelheim. The ASKAN regional mentorship programme has grown over the years and in 2025, more than 60 mentor-mentee pairs were supported.
Once a mentee himself, Dr Banawa now takes pride in seeing several of his mentees’ progress into leadership roles – including two who are now on his leadership committee. “I’ll continue mentoring future leaders,” he said, “so I can be confident the business will be in good hands when I move on to my next assignment.”
For Ms Park, mentoring has been a rewarding, full-circle experience. Today, she supports her mentee in pursuing cross-functional opportunities – much like the path she once took. “Guiding someone else through their journey has made me a more thoughtful leader,” she reflected. “It keeps me grounded, helps me listen better and reminds me that developing others is one of the most meaningful parts of leadership.”
Having worked across different organisations, Mr Rivera believes Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to people development is what sets it apart. “Here, development is not reserved for a select few,” he said. “Everyone who is willing to learn, stretch and invest in their own growth is given the opportunity to do so.”
