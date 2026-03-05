Creating leadership opportunities where talent can shine

When Mr Ricky Rivera sat down with his mentee to discuss a new and challenging role for her, the immediate response was hesitation. “She seemed uncertain about taking on a stretch assignment,” recalled the general manager and head of Human Pharma, Thailand, at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Instead of offering advice right away, I asked what excited her about the opportunity and what apprehensions she had.”

That patient, supportive approach helped his mentee recognise that her hesitation stemmed from self-doubt rather than a lack of ability. With renewed confidence, she accepted the assignment and went on to excel in her new role.

For Mr Rivera, the experience reinforced a leadership philosophy he values deeply: that leadership is less about imposing a vision and more about helping people uncover their own paths to success.

This belief lies at the heart of Boehringer Ingelheim’s People Promise – a commitment to its 54,500 employees from 140 nationalities worldwide. At the family-owned pharmaceutical company, innovation and performance are driven by an appreciation of diversity and individual strengths. Career development initiatives are designed to empower employees to shape their own growth, aligned to personal aspirations and capabilities.

This approach has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute, which named Boehringer Ingelheim a top employer in 2026 in the ASEAN, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ASKAN) region – the seventh consecutive year it has received the accolade. Globally, the company has also been recognised as a top employer for six years running.