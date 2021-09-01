CS Fresh Gold Paragon unveils a premium supermarket experience

Other offerings to spice up the week’s menu include bakes from an artisanal bakery, ready-to-eat Asian roasts, a salad and sushi bar, and even organic potted herbs for green-fingered chefs.

Look out too for special collaborations with local brands such as Chinese restaurant chain Crystal Jade and farming enterprise Sustenir Agriculture. Health-conscious folks have much to cheer about with a wellness section dedicated to sugar-smart products while green warriors will welcome the all-new selection of sustainable wine.

FOODIES START WITH FRESH

With its plethora of choices, the folks at Cold Storage understand the importance of having that little extra bit of help when it comes to decision making. On top of having a wide range at value pricing, friendly staff members are on hand to help you find what you need. Strike up a conversation with the knowledgeable staff to better understand the product, and pick one or two kitchen or serving tips at the same time.

Look forward to seasonal food offerings to up your game, with exclusive picks that will cement your status as the host or hostess with the mostest. And because Cold Storage is mindful about evolving dietary preferences, it carries a wide selection of vegan and plant-based meat brands such as Impossible, Beyond, Arlene and Quorn.

Shoppers will be delighted to know that the supermarket giant expects to relaunch all 48 outlets of CS Fresh and Cold Storage stores with a new look by the end of 2022 – introducing refreshed interiors and a revamped product range so everyone has access to better food choices.

OFFERS YOU CAN’T RESIST