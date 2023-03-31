From customer service officer to technician: A hands-on approach to a mid-career change
Strong communication skills, adaptability and a willingness to learn helped Mr Clement Yen thrive in his new career as a junior technician.
At 47, Mr Clement Yen felt that it was time to move on from the call centre industry, where he had worked for over 15 years as a customer service officer.
“Instead of my career growing, it was my waistline that was expanding – because I was always seated at the call centre,” he quipped.
Besides feeling stagnant in his job, Mr Yen also realised that call centres were moving towards the use of chatbots and that his role might become obsolete one day. He felt that it was time to embark on a career change and seek out new opportunities that could see him beyond retirement age.
Fuelled by an interest in hands-on and technical work, he took up a year-long apprenticeship in 2021 at Wah Son Engineering, where he now works as a junior technician.
TAKING CHARGE OF YOUR OWN CAREER
Mr Yen joins other Singaporeans who have made a successful mid-career switch by reskilling and upskilling themselves in search of new and more fulfilling career paths.
SkillsFuture Singapore, the national skills authority, offers resources and programmes to Singaporeans who are looking to revamp their careers and enter new fields, especially in the fast-growing digital, green and care economies. Recently, it published the Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report 2022, which collates useful skills-related insights that jobseekers can refer to as they plan their career progression and transition into other job roles or a different industry.
These include a list of skills – such as effective client communication and customer behaviour analysis – that mid-careerists can identify within their own skill sets. These skills are transferable across industries, easing the transition for workers and allowing them to add value to their new workplaces.
The report also provides information on in-demand Critical Core Skills, which are soft skills that businesses have identified as being essential in the workplace, such as problem-solving, collaboration and learning agility.
EMBRACING LIFELONG LEARNING
Learning agility was crucial in helping Mr Yen, 48, adapt to a new environment at Wah Son Engineering, a specialised manufacturer for the aerospace industry.
As an apprentice who – by his own admission – had not touched a metal-working machine since secondary school, Mr Yen faced a steep learning curve that he described as “akin to learning to walk all over again”.
Besides learning to operate the machines, he had to become familiar with the functions of different tools and interpret technical drawings.
While he was assigned a mentor who conducted on-the-job training, Mr Yen also sought out other learning methods that suited his needs.
He recounted: “I would go on YouTube to learn about conventional milling – what it comprises, how to do it efficiently, how to cater for different materials and the different speeds of the cutting tools. It’s important because if you do it wrongly, you damage either the material or the tools.”
A BOON TO BUSINESSES AND ORGANISATIONS
Mid-careerists like Mr Yen offer fresh perspectives in the workplace as they hail from different industries and backgrounds, said Ms Lim Hee Joo, executive director of Wah Son Engineering.
“They are unbounded by prior work practices and legacy constraints,” she explained. “They are thus more forthcoming with refreshing work improvement proposals, and they ask questions that further inspire our team’s approach to problem-solving.”
Ms Lim, who added that Wah Son has taken on six mid-career hires in the last eight years, said that their pro-active approach to problem-solving, curiosity, humility, and willingness to learn and unlearn are qualities that the company appreciates.
“To create a more seamless transition, we provide coaching and mentorship to both mid-careerists and their supervisors to ensure an alignment of expectations,” she said. “We also reinforce a nurturing and psychologically safe culture to help mid-careerists feel welcome.”
TRANSFERABLE SKILLS THAT HELPED BOOST HIS CAREER
Mr Yen’s excellent communication skills, interest in people and strong customer orientation – honed by his years in the call centre industry – have helped him adjust to his new workplace and role.
As a member of the Fixture Care team, Mr Yen is sometimes deployed to customers’ locations to conduct scheduled preventive maintenance of aerospace engine tooling and check if repairs are needed.
“The training I had before as a customer service officer taught me to listen to customers and understand their needs, instead of only thinking about getting them to understand my perspective. It’s about offering solutions to their issues in a diplomatic way,” he shared.
Mr Yen, who hopes to continue learning more about machining and logistics support to strengthen his technical skill set, aims to become a manager and a mentor to others.
He is grateful to Wah Son for its willingness to take mid-careerists like himself on board, as well as his wife and friends for supporting him.
Offering advice to those who may be considering a mid-career switch, he said: “Every journey begins with a first step, so have courage and take the leap of faith. You will face obstacles along the way, but as long as you do not lose hope and sight of your goals, you’ll be all right. If Yen can, you can, too!”
For jobs and skills-related insights to help you map out your career development, read SkillsFuture Singapore’s Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report 2022.