From customer service officer to technician: A hands-on approach to a mid-career change

At 47, Mr Clement Yen felt that it was time to move on from the call centre industry, where he had worked for over 15 years as a customer service officer.

“Instead of my career growing, it was my waistline that was expanding – because I was always seated at the call centre,” he quipped.

Besides feeling stagnant in his job, Mr Yen also realised that call centres were moving towards the use of chatbots and that his role might become obsolete one day. He felt that it was time to embark on a career change and seek out new opportunities that could see him beyond retirement age.

Fuelled by an interest in hands-on and technical work, he took up a year-long apprenticeship in 2021 at Wah Son Engineering, where he now works as a junior technician.

TAKING CHARGE OF YOUR OWN CAREER

Mr Yen joins other Singaporeans who have made a successful mid-career switch by reskilling and upskilling themselves in search of new and more fulfilling career paths.

SkillsFuture Singapore, the national skills authority, offers resources and programmes to Singaporeans who are looking to revamp their careers and enter new fields, especially in the fast-growing digital, green and care economies. Recently, it published the Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report 2022, which collates useful skills-related insights that jobseekers can refer to as they plan their career progression and transition into other job roles or a different industry.

These include a list of skills – such as effective client communication and customer behaviour analysis – that mid-careerists can identify within their own skill sets. These skills are transferable across industries, easing the transition for workers and allowing them to add value to their new workplaces.

The report also provides information on in-demand Critical Core Skills, which are soft skills that businesses have identified as being essential in the workplace, such as problem-solving, collaboration and learning agility.

EMBRACING LIFELONG LEARNING

Learning agility was crucial in helping Mr Yen, 48, adapt to a new environment at Wah Son Engineering, a specialised manufacturer for the aerospace industry.

As an apprentice who – by his own admission – had not touched a metal-working machine since secondary school, Mr Yen faced a steep learning curve that he described as “akin to learning to walk all over again”.