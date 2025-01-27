Defying gravity: This senior spins a new narrative with pole dancing
At 67, Ms Tan Li Leng proves age is no barrier to strength and artistry; and she’s inspiring others to prioritise fitness and embrace life’s possibilities.
By day, 67-year-old Tan Li Leng is the picture of corporate professionalism, clad in sharp office attire. But when the workday ends, she does a 180 – swapping business wear for cropped tops and boy shorts, stepping confidently into a completely different role. As an avid pole dancer, she commands the dance pole with ease, mastering inverted moves that would challenge even her younger peers.
Ms Tan, who has been working at an insurance company for five decades and counting, only discovered pole dancing at age 50. She was inspired by a friend who had returned from London to start a school dedicated to the art. “I wanted to try something different and challenge myself,” she said.
Despite the sport’s early ties to adult entertainment, Ms Tan wasn’t intimidated. She focused on mastering the moves, tackling challenges like dizziness from invert poses caused by low blood pressure. Her determination mirrored her commitment to other activities, including dragon boating, jumping fitness, kickboxing and yoga.
“Pole dancing is fun and exciting, though it’s often viewed through the wrong lens,” she shared. “Many of my friends and colleagues were surprised when I first took it up; they thought it wasn’t in good taste. But after almost 20 years, these misconceptions have mostly faded and people now recognise the artistry and beauty of the sport.”
SHARING HER LOVE OF POLE DANCING
Recognising the benefits of pole dancing in building strength and flexibility, Ms Tan saw it as an ideal activity for cancer survivors and their supporters, as well as seniors aged 55 and above. The exercise is especially valuable for breast cancer survivors, as it helps build the upper body strength needed for recovery, she said.
Every Sunday morning, she leads these groups, helping them experience the sport’s physical benefits. “I thought it would be a fun way to get everyone moving,” she said.
Ms Tan’s teaching philosophy is simple: Meet students where they are, adjust routines to their abilities and encourage progress at their own pace. Even those with lower flexibility levels can participate effectively. “Stretching helps improve their flexibility over time; it’s inspiring to see participants grow more confident with each session,” she said.
UNLOCKING A VIBRANT LIFE WITH EXERCISE
Exercise is an integral part of Ms Tan’s life. She teaches yoga and jumping fitness classes several times a week, balancing her passion for fitness with her career. While she jokes that exercise feels like her full-time evening job, she ensures her work responsibilities remain a priority, arranging for substitute instructors to take her classes when corporate commitments arise.
This balance isn’t a juggling act for Ms Tan – exercise is woven into her daily routine, rooted in her personal belief. “Staying active is important for everyone. High-intensity exercise supports cardiovascular health, strength training improves bone density, and mobility exercises enhance reflexes and flexibility,” she explained.
The benefits of exercise extend beyond the physical, offering significant mental and emotional rewards, particularly for seniors. “Many participants, including cancer survivors, are amazed at what their bodies can do,” she said.
The social aspect of group exercises is equally important, playing a key role in boosting mental well-being for seniors. “Everyone knows the benefits of exercise – you just need to start and stay consistent. As the Nike slogan goes, ‘Just do it!’” she said.
