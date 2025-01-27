Defying gravity: This senior spins a new narrative with pole dancing

Recognising the benefits of pole dancing in building strength and flexibility, Ms Tan saw it as an ideal activity for cancer survivors and their supporters, as well as seniors aged 55 and above. The exercise is especially valuable for breast cancer survivors, as it helps build the upper body strength needed for recovery, she said.

Every Sunday morning, she leads these groups, helping them experience the sport’s physical benefits. “I thought it would be a fun way to get everyone moving,” she said.

Ms Tan’s teaching philosophy is simple: Meet students where they are, adjust routines to their abilities and encourage progress at their own pace. Even those with lower flexibility levels can participate effectively. “Stretching helps improve their flexibility over time; it’s inspiring to see participants grow more confident with each session,” she said.

UNLOCKING A VIBRANT LIFE WITH EXERCISE

Exercise is an integral part of Ms Tan’s life. She teaches yoga and jumping fitness classes several times a week, balancing her passion for fitness with her career. While she jokes that exercise feels like her full-time evening job, she ensures her work responsibilities remain a priority, arranging for substitute instructors to take her classes when corporate commitments arise.

This balance isn’t a juggling act for Ms Tan – exercise is woven into her daily routine, rooted in her personal belief. “Staying active is important for everyone. High-intensity exercise supports cardiovascular health, strength training improves bone density, and mobility exercises enhance reflexes and flexibility,” she explained.

The benefits of exercise extend beyond the physical, offering significant mental and emotional rewards, particularly for seniors. “Many participants, including cancer survivors, are amazed at what their bodies can do,” she said.

The social aspect of group exercises is equally important, playing a key role in boosting mental well-being for seniors. “Everyone knows the benefits of exercise – you just need to start and stay consistent. As the Nike slogan goes, ‘Just do it!’” she said.

