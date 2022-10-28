A digitalisation boost to its global pharmaceutical aspirations
The global COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the importance of medical advances, and researchers are especially looking to the bioengineering and biomedical fields for game-changing breakthroughs.
To better manage a spectrum of health conditions, there is an urgency to level up capabilities in drug development and clinical research. Critical to this is the need to improve processes and scale up. This has spurred Singapore-based Chugai Pharmabody Research (CPR) to rethink how technology can be used to simplify complex processes – so its people can focus on what really matters.
PAVING THE WAY WITH ANTIBODY TECHNOLOGY
Established by Japanese pharmaceutical company Chugai Pharmaceutical, CPR is a drug discovery research company with advanced antibody research capabilities.
Among its products, SKY59 – an antibody used in the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, a life-threatening blood disease – is in its final clinical study phase, and likely to be the first globally approved drug from Singapore, shared Mr Shin-Ichi Sato, administration head at CPR.
Looking ahead, CPR will be expanding its research around mid-size molecule technology, a new domain in therapeutics, to address unmet medical needs.
To scale operations and enhance its ability to develop life-saving drugs, CPR has embarked on a digital transformation journey with the aim of reducing human error and automating manual tasks to save resources and time. With accelerated sample processing, for instance, a better drug candidate – one that elicits a favourable functional response in the body – can be obtained in a much shorter time, said Mr Sato.
STREAMLINING PROCESSES WITH DIGITALISATION
The CPR admin team hopes to lead the company in incorporating technological advances in their daily operations. Video: Canon
To improve its information processes, CPR is leveraging the capabilities of Therefore, a paperless document management solution by imaging and information systems provider Canon.
Therefore allows vast volumes of information to be stored, processed, retrieved and archived securely and efficiently. Business rules and restrictions can be configured centrally, while a digital signature is applied automatically to every document.
With this scalable software, the administrative team of CPR has successfully optimised workflows in a number of ways – content can now be captured in multiple formats, processes tracked and approvals obtained seamlessly. “This has resulted in time savings and elevated productivity, and helped the company reduce costs, gain better control of its operations and augment document security,” said Mr Sato.
The enhanced processes allow CPR’s decision-makers to focus on value-added tasks for research and business activities. “Therefore’s status reporting function provides a clear overview of ongoing projects. With better optics, our leaders are able to provide timely, well-thought-out strategies,” said Mr Sato.
Rank and file have benefitted, too, from the efficiency afforded by Therefore. Senior accounts officer Ng Lai Yee shared: “Disruptions were minimised and we were able to handle tasks with ease while working from home during the pandemic.”
Digitalisation has also played a part in shaping CPR’s work arrangements – staff can continue working from home on selected days as essential work can be done remotely. “With better work-life balance, employees’ health and performance have improved,” Mr Sato said.
