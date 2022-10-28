A digitalisation boost to its global pharmaceutical aspirations

The global COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the importance of medical advances, and researchers are especially looking to the bioengineering and biomedical fields for game-changing breakthroughs.

To better manage a spectrum of health conditions, there is an urgency to level up capabilities in drug development and clinical research. Critical to this is the need to improve processes and scale up. This has spurred Singapore-based Chugai Pharmabody Research (CPR) to rethink how technology can be used to simplify complex processes – so its people can focus on what really matters.

PAVING THE WAY WITH ANTIBODY TECHNOLOGY