Discover the heart of Singapore: Quincy House is where comfort meets connection
Located in bustling Holland Village, this serviced residence offers a unique blend of luxury and local charm.
Far East Hospitality’s latest offering, Quincy House Singapore, isn’t just a serviced residence – it’s an invitation to experience the city in an authentic manner. Designed for the discerning traveller or expatriate family, this upscale accommodation blends comfort, convenience and community in one of Singapore’s most vibrant areas.
Holland Village, a century-old enclave recognised as an “identity node” in Singapore, is a fascinating mix of old-world charm and modern dynamism. It’s where creative minds, tech entrepreneurs and a cosmopolitan crowd converge, creating an electric atmosphere that’s both lively and laid-back.
Whether you’re in town for business or settling in as an expat, Quincy House puts you right in the middle of this eclectic district. Here, you’re more than just a visitor – you’re part of a neighbourhood that’s always buzzing with life.
AN ENVIABLE LOCATION
With its prime position near Singapore’s innovation hub, Quincy House is an ideal location for business travellers, offering easy access to key business districts like one-north, Buona Vista and Singapore Science Park. But life here isn’t all about work; Holland Village is a treasure trove of dining, shopping and nightlife. From indie boutiques to gastronomic treats, the area offers a delightful mix of old and new to explore.
With a minimum stay of six nights, Quincy House warmly welcomes guests for both short getaways and extended stays. Dive into the local scene with the Quincy Qurate Neighbourhood Guide and expert tips from Quincy Qurators, the dedicated hospitality team ready to help you navigate Holland V’s hidden gems. Plus, your Quincy key card unlocks exclusive discounts at nearby eateries, bars and shops – giving you even more reason to immerse yourself in the local culture.
Conveniently connected to the One Holland Village mall, Quincy House is steps away from a wide array of restaurants, shops and service providers such as dentists, beauticians, hairdressers and medical practitioners.
Fans of Australian cuisine may wish to visit Melbourne-inspired restaurant, Surrey Hills Grocer. Founder Pang Gek Teng chose to establish one of the four Surrey Hills outlets here due to Holland Village’s rich history and its proximity to Orchard Road.
Ms Pang also appreciates the neighbourhood’s abundant greenery and the blend of modern and “nostalgic” architecture. “I especially like the development of One Holland Village and its vision of being Singapore’s first pet-friendly mall,” she added.
In keeping with this philosophy, most apartments at Quincy House welcome pets, too, so your furry friends can enjoy the stay – and adventures in the vicinity – right along with you.
YOUR STAY, YOUR WAY
Quincy House offers accommodations as diverse as its guests, with options for solo travellers, couples and families. From deluxe rooms to one- and two-bedroom apartments, each space is thoughtfully designed to balance style with functionality.
For those who enjoy home-cooked meals, most units come with kitchenettes, and with housekeeping provided throughout the week (except Sundays and public holidays), living here is fuss-free.
Beyond the rooms and amenities, this a place where connections are made, both with the city and with fellow residents. The Quincy Connect Dynamic Social Spaces are designed to foster interaction and provide opportunities to meet like-minded individuals, turning strangers into friends. Choose from a 24/7 fitness room for your workout, a rooftop pool with expansive views for a sun-soaked dip or a relaxing moment in the lobby.
Even everyday tasks take on a new life at Quincy House. The self-service laundry room, far from being just another functional space, is an inviting spot where you can catch up on work, browse a magazine or simply pause and recharge while your clothes are being cleaned.
Everything at Quincy House is designed for your convenience. Available on weekdays, the grab-and-go breakfast is perfect for those mornings when you’re rushing to a meeting, while the 24/7 Munchies refreshment bar ensures snacks and coffee are always within reach.
LIVING ON THE MOVE
Holland Village and the Green Corridor – a network of nature paths just a short distance from Quincy House – offer a retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. Yet, connectivity remains a breeze, with the nearby MRT station providing easy access to all corners of Singapore.
Whether you’re here for business or leisure, Quincy House keeps you close to everything you need. At the end of the day, return to a space that feels like home, where you can relax and recharge. The tagline “Be Yourself at Quincy” perfectly embodies this unique residence. Quincy House is more than just a stopover – it’s where you truly belong.
For more information or to book a stay at Quincy House, email sales.sr [at] fareast.com or visit the website.
This advertorial was produced in partnership with 99.co.