Discovering a new purpose in healthcare: A journey to mid-career fulfilment

Caring for family members – whether young children or ageing parents – can be both exhausting and deeply rewarding. For some, this personal experience sparks a passion that evolves into a professional calling to care for others.

To turn that calling into a career, acquiring the right skills and knowledge is crucial. Three women, who were inspired by their own caregiving journeys, share how courses at NTUC LearningHub equipped them with the necessary tools to embark on mid-career transitions into healthcare.

NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider, offers programmes co-developed with industry leaders and content partners. Its courses span a wide range of sectors within the green, digital and care economies – key growth areas identified by the Singapore Government.

TURNING GRIEF INTO PURPOSE

Ms Noorunnisa Abdullah Sahib Maricar, 47, was heartbroken after losing her sister-in-law to cancer. But when other family members also became ill, her grief turned into a quest to understand health and recovery.



“I wanted to learn how medicines, physiotherapy or even holistic approaches could help in the recovery process,” she said. “I felt like I needed to know more and be able to make a difference.”

After witnessing the many challenges elderly people in poor health face, such as mobility difficulties, Ms Noorunnisa wanted to channel her energy on healthcare as part of her own healing journey. “It’s not only therapeutic for the mind, but it’s also a great feeling to help someone through a difficult time.”

With a background in customer service, Ms Noorunnisa decided to enroll in the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP) Therapy Assistant Course at NTUC LearningHub.

Before enrolling at NTUC LearningHub, Ms Noorunnisa had always thought of healthcare workers as mainly doctors and nurses. But through hands-on practice and role-play sessions, she gained a keener understanding of how fields like physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy play a critical role in patient recovery.

After completing her course, she landed a job as a customer service advisor at a company specialising in rehabilitative aids. Later, she became a hospital-based therapy assistant, where she saw the growing need for physiotherapy and high-quality care. Seeking to make a bigger impact, Ms Noorunnisa then launched her own telephysiotherapy venture, providing therapy to patients of all ages, with a special focus on couples.

“Couples often experience more stress, as both may be juggling work and raising children,” she explained. “I started Couple Sparkle with the idea of helping couples through physiotherapy and supporting their mental wellness.”

Drawing on her physiotherapy knowledge and soft skills like empathy and change management that she honed during her course, Ms Noorunnisa encourages her clients to stay active and fit. She plans to further her studies in physiotherapy to expand her business.

“It’s never too late and you’re never too old to start something new,” she said. “In these changing times of technological advancement, upskilling is essential to staying relevant, especially in healthcare.”

A NEW CHAPTER: FROM HR TO HEALTHCARE