Discovering a new purpose in healthcare: A journey to mid-career fulfilment
Driven by their experiences caring for loved ones, three women found a new calling in healthcare, successfully transitioning careers with support from NTUC LearningHub.
Caring for family members – whether young children or ageing parents – can be both exhausting and deeply rewarding. For some, this personal experience sparks a passion that evolves into a professional calling to care for others.
To turn that calling into a career, acquiring the right skills and knowledge is crucial. Three women, who were inspired by their own caregiving journeys, share how courses at NTUC LearningHub equipped them with the necessary tools to embark on mid-career transitions into healthcare.
NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider, offers programmes co-developed with industry leaders and content partners. Its courses span a wide range of sectors within the green, digital and care economies – key growth areas identified by the Singapore Government.
TURNING GRIEF INTO PURPOSE
Ms Noorunnisa Abdullah Sahib Maricar, 47, was heartbroken after losing her sister-in-law to cancer. But when other family members also became ill, her grief turned into a quest to understand health and recovery.
“I wanted to learn how medicines, physiotherapy or even holistic approaches could help in the recovery process,” she said. “I felt like I needed to know more and be able to make a difference.”
After witnessing the many challenges elderly people in poor health face, such as mobility difficulties, Ms Noorunnisa wanted to channel her energy on healthcare as part of her own healing journey. “It’s not only therapeutic for the mind, but it’s also a great feeling to help someone through a difficult time.”
With a background in customer service, Ms Noorunnisa decided to enroll in the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP) Therapy Assistant Course at NTUC LearningHub.
Before enrolling at NTUC LearningHub, Ms Noorunnisa had always thought of healthcare workers as mainly doctors and nurses. But through hands-on practice and role-play sessions, she gained a keener understanding of how fields like physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy play a critical role in patient recovery.
After completing her course, she landed a job as a customer service advisor at a company specialising in rehabilitative aids. Later, she became a hospital-based therapy assistant, where she saw the growing need for physiotherapy and high-quality care. Seeking to make a bigger impact, Ms Noorunnisa then launched her own telephysiotherapy venture, providing therapy to patients of all ages, with a special focus on couples.
“Couples often experience more stress, as both may be juggling work and raising children,” she explained. “I started Couple Sparkle with the idea of helping couples through physiotherapy and supporting their mental wellness.”
Drawing on her physiotherapy knowledge and soft skills like empathy and change management that she honed during her course, Ms Noorunnisa encourages her clients to stay active and fit. She plans to further her studies in physiotherapy to expand her business.
“It’s never too late and you’re never too old to start something new,” she said. “In these changing times of technological advancement, upskilling is essential to staying relevant, especially in healthcare.”
A NEW CHAPTER: FROM HR TO HEALTHCARE
After more than 20 years in human resource, Ms Kam Sok Cheng, in her 40s, was retrenched during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than view this setback negatively, she seized the opportunity to pivot to the healthcare industry, drawing inspiration from her volunteer work with the elderly.
“Since I have a passion for helping people, enrolling in the Healthcare Assistance Programme at NTUC LearningHub aligned perfectly with my desire to expand my skills and competencies,” she said.
Though she had already picked up basic care skills from friends and fellow volunteers, the structured learning, quality training and experienced instructors at NTUC LearningHub boosted her confidence and prepared her for a professional healthcare role.
“It was a wonderful learning environment,” Ms Kam recalled. “My classmates were supportive and we had group discussions and role plays after class to reinforce what we learnt and build strong connections.”
In the midst of the three-month course, Ms Kam had to take a 10-month sabbatical from the programme to care for her mother, who was injured in an accident. Despite the challenge, she persevered and completed the course.
Caring for her mother only deepened her resolve to help others. Ms Kam is now a care support associate at a specialist centre, assisting with nursing activities like wound dressing, preparing patch test strips and maintaining clinic equipment.
Beyond the technical skills, Ms Kam believes the soft skills – such as effective communication and understanding patients’ emotions – have made her more compassionate, particularly when caring for her mother at home.
“Lifelong learning isn’t just about career advancement,” she reflected. “It’s about staying curious and improving the quality of life for myself and those around me.”
RETURNING TO THE WORKFORCE AND MAKING AN IMPACT
After years as a stay-at-home mother, Ms Vivyfarzana Amran, in her 30s, was eager to re-enter the workforce as her children became more independent. Though she had a background in human resources, she chose to pivot to healthcare, fuelled by a desire to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.
Attracted by its flexibility, affordability and industry-relevant certifications, she enrolled in the SCTP Therapy Assistant Course at NTUC LearningHub. Even before completing the course, she secured a role as a therapy assistant at Yishun Community Hospital.
“The skills, training and knowledge I gained made the transition into healthcare much smoother,” said Ms Vivyfarzana. “Understanding rehabilitative patient care and medical terminology has been directly applicable in my day-to-day work.”
Ms Vivyfarzana appreciated the supportive environment at NTUC LearningHub, where trainers ensured that everyone – whether they had prior healthcare experience or not – could keep up with the curriculum. Her classmates, many of whom were also making career transitions, fostered a conducive learning environment through discussions and hands-on activities.
The course practicum gave Ms Vivyfarzana valuable hands-on experience in patient care, allowing her to confidently adapt to a new work environment and interact effectively with both patients and colleagues. Not only did it boost her confidence, but the opportunity to make a real difference in patients’ lives also solidified her decision to pursue a career in healthcare.
“Re-entering the workforce after taking a break to raise my kids was a challenge,” she admitted. “I had to catch up with changes in the job market and refresh my skills. But it was worth it. Staying open-minded and embracing a new industry, especially one that aligns with your values, is important.”
To provide the best care for her patients, Ms Vivyfarzana plans to further enhance her skills through additional certifications and specialisations.
“I encourage anyone considering a career switch to upskill or reskill,” she said. “The ability to adapt and gain new skills is crucial for both professional and personal growth, especially in today’s rapidly evolving healthscape landscape.”
