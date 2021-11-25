Diversifying to hit your retirement goals

Planning ahead may have been on your mind lately, as the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred Singaporeans to become more aware of the need to protect their lifestyles and set financial goals for the future.

While traditional investment-linked policies (ILPs) have been popular, choosing one that suits your goals may be difficult. Some ILPs have a long lock-in period, and many are not digitally enabled – so it could be inconvenient to check on the status of your investments, withdraw cash or perform additional investment contributions.

Tiq Invest hopes to flip the script by making purchasing an ILP straightforward and convenient. A non-advisory digital ILP, Tiq Invest can be purchased directly from local insurer Etiqa’s website.

This is one of several insurance products from Tiq by Etiqa Insurance, the digital channel of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. This award-winning life and general insurance company has had a presence in Singapore since 1961.

Tiq Invest’s low management charge fee of 0.75 per cent per annum makes it an affordable option, while its selection of four packaged funds with different risk levels – including a 100-per-cent all-equities fund for those with a hefty risk appetite – provides a good alternative to risk diversification.

FLEXIBILITY AND PROTECTION

Investors need not worry about hidden fees that eat into their gains. In addition to the management charge fee, Tiq Invest only charges a fund management fee and bases its unit pricing on a bid-to-bid basis.

There’s good news for investors who prefer greater flexibility: It has no lock-in period and policyholders may top up, withdraw cash or switch their choice of packaged funds any time, without charge. Policyholders may also set up a recurring top-up at a frequency that best suits their wealth accumulation goals: Monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually.

“With Tiq Invest, customers are in control as they can have access to their investments anywhere, anytime,” said Mr Raymond Ong, chief executive officer of Etiqa Insurance. “They have the flexibility of doing top-ups if they have additional cash – such as from a work bonus – or if they need extra cash for an emergency, they can withdraw a portion of their investment without paying any penalties. This is a flexibility that savings plans might not be able to offer.”

Tiq Invest also offers protection. In the event of death or terminal illness, it will pay out 105 per cent of net premiums or the account value, whichever is higher.

FOUR PACKAGED FUNDS, FOR DIFFERENT NEEDS