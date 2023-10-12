Driving business growth through skills enhancement and clear communication

Your lunchtime takeaway packaging could just be better for the planet in the near future, thanks to the efforts of J.N.L.

Under its sustainability-oriented Turtleplas arm, the food wrapping and packaging distributor recently unveiled a “better plastic” offering that is “easily recyclable and capable of fully biodegrading within two years”, according to Mr Joshua Lim, sales director at J.N.L.

Launching the product line marks the initial step in steering the business towards a path of long-term sustainability. Equally vital is the precise communication of the product’s sustainable attributes to partners and customers while avoiding the hazards of greenwashing, added Mr Lim. This insight prompted the company to take proactive measures to acquire the relevant skills, in alignment with its broader business goals.

UPSKILLING FOR BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

Through a collaboration with DBS Foundation, J.N.L was connected to the SkillsFuture Queen Bee (SFQB) network by a contact from the bank.

SFQBs are industry leaders that play a pivotal role in championing skills development, especially in support of small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs). They offer skills advisory to help organisations identify and acquire the know-how needed for business transformation. By joining an SFQB network, SMEs can tap on support from the ecosystem to enhance their skills development efforts.

J.N.L has also participated in the DBS SME Skills Booster Programme, a partnership with SkillsFuture that helps SMEs access upskilling in areas such as digitalisation and transformation, banking and finance, cyber wellness as well as sustainability.

Through robust discussions in the latter domain, the J.N.L team was able to develop a roadmap to advance its sustainability aspirations. “We learnt more about emerging trends, how they correlated with the company’s business objectives, and the expertise J.N.L needed to bolster in order to move things forward,” said Mr Lim.

Since the beginning of the year, six team members from J.N.L have participated in SkillsFuture initiatives in areas such as digital marketing and sustainability communication. To date, the company has received around S$10,000 in subsidies courtesy of SkillsFuture Singapore.

Under the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit scheme (SFEC), eligible employers receive a one-off credit of up to S$10,000 per entity to embark on enterprise and/or workforce transformation programmes, which include staff training. Eligible employers may utilise their SFEC credit to cover up to 90 per cent of out-of-pocket expenses on approved programmes, over and above the support levels of existing schemes.

Additional support is accessible through the Enhanced Training Support for SMEs, which subsidises up to 90 per cent of course fees when SMEs send their employees for SkillsFuture Singapore-supported courses.

Without training subsidies , the impact of course fees on an SME’s cash reserves and cashflow could pose a significant barrier to upskilling, noted Mr Lim. Other challenges include the accumulation of work tasks while employees are on course and the reluctance to upskill due to a perceived lack of necessity for further learning.

Said Mr Lim: “To manage these issues, we devised strategies around the redistribution of workloads, and often impress on staff the value of lifelong learning. We also encourage them to view training as taking a break from their daily tasks.”

MASTERING SUCCESS ON A LARGER PLAYING FIELD