Driving business growth through skills enhancement and clear communication
With the support of the SkillsFuture Queen Bee network and partners such as DBS Bank, food packaging company J.N.L is actively growing the sustainability pillar of its business.
Your lunchtime takeaway packaging could just be better for the planet in the near future, thanks to the efforts of J.N.L.
Under its sustainability-oriented Turtleplas arm, the food wrapping and packaging distributor recently unveiled a “better plastic” offering that is “easily recyclable and capable of fully biodegrading within two years”, according to Mr Joshua Lim, sales director at J.N.L.
Launching the product line marks the initial step in steering the business towards a path of long-term sustainability. Equally vital is the precise communication of the product’s sustainable attributes to partners and customers while avoiding the hazards of greenwashing, added Mr Lim. This insight prompted the company to take proactive measures to acquire the relevant skills, in alignment with its broader business goals.
UPSKILLING FOR BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION
Through a collaboration with DBS Foundation, J.N.L was connected to the SkillsFuture Queen Bee (SFQB) network by a contact from the bank.
SFQBs are industry leaders that play a pivotal role in championing skills development, especially in support of small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs). They offer skills advisory to help organisations identify and acquire the know-how needed for business transformation. By joining an SFQB network, SMEs can tap on support from the ecosystem to enhance their skills development efforts.
J.N.L has also participated in the DBS SME Skills Booster Programme, a partnership with SkillsFuture that helps SMEs access upskilling in areas such as digitalisation and transformation, banking and finance, cyber wellness as well as sustainability.
Through robust discussions in the latter domain, the J.N.L team was able to develop a roadmap to advance its sustainability aspirations. “We learnt more about emerging trends, how they correlated with the company’s business objectives, and the expertise J.N.L needed to bolster in order to move things forward,” said Mr Lim.
Since the beginning of the year, six team members from J.N.L have participated in SkillsFuture initiatives in areas such as digital marketing and sustainability communication. To date, the company has received around S$10,000 in subsidies courtesy of SkillsFuture Singapore.
Under the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit scheme (SFEC), eligible employers receive a one-off credit of up to S$10,000 per entity to embark on enterprise and/or workforce transformation programmes, which include staff training. Eligible employers may utilise their SFEC credit to cover up to 90 per cent of out-of-pocket expenses on approved programmes, over and above the support levels of existing schemes.
Additional support is accessible through the Enhanced Training Support for SMEs, which subsidises up to 90 per cent of course fees when SMEs send their employees for SkillsFuture Singapore-supported courses.
Without training subsidies , the impact of course fees on an SME’s cash reserves and cashflow could pose a significant barrier to upskilling, noted Mr Lim. Other challenges include the accumulation of work tasks while employees are on course and the reluctance to upskill due to a perceived lack of necessity for further learning.
Said Mr Lim: “To manage these issues, we devised strategies around the redistribution of workloads, and often impress on staff the value of lifelong learning. We also encourage them to view training as taking a break from their daily tasks.”
MASTERING SUCCESS ON A LARGER PLAYING FIELD
An employee who has benefited from upskilling is Ms Vanessa Wee, 37, assistant director of sales and strategy at J.N.L. She has attended two full-day Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) courses – one in digital marketing and another in communicating sustainability and ESG (environment, social and corporate governance).
After Ms Wee’s refresher digital marketing course, she played a key role in setting up and promoting the company’s booth at Singapore Food Festival 2023, recounted Mr Lim.
“She skilfully executed an innovative social media campaign and crafted marketing material,” he said. “Such proficiency has translated into cost savings as we have become more adept at handling these diverse tasks and now rely on external agencies less often.”
To identify training courses to match skills needs, SMEs can leverage Skills Profiling for SMEs, a platform that enables organisations to assess employees’ competencies, identify their strengths, pinpoint skills gaps and receive recommendations on training courses that are personalised to their skills needs.
EMBRACING CONTINUOUS LEARNING
Equipping employees like Ms Wee with training in ESG and sustainability communication skills has helped J.N.L position its products more effectively to clients.
“The WSQ courses enabled us to address some of the concerns MNCs have. We are now better equipped to manage companies’ queries regarding our products and explain how our line dovetails with their consumer education strategies,” elaborated Mr Lim.
In a nascent sector like sustainability, it is commonly recognised that continuous learning is an integral aspect of navigating an evolving landscape. “I’ve realised that not having all the answers readily available is acceptable,” reflected Ms Wee.
The purposeful recognition of knowledge gaps and a willingness to find answers ensure that Ms Wee and her peers go the extra mile to deliver presentations that are well-researched and firmly grounded. The result? J.N.L sales representatives are meeting far more often with MNC prospects.
For SME employees embarking on the upskilling journey as part of business transformation, Ms Wee recommends embracing the process with an open mind and positive attitude.
“Picking up new skills later in life poses distinct challenges and requires a significant investment of time. However, the broadening of knowledge also presents an opportunity for career growth,” she said.
Visit SkillsFuture Singapore to find out more about the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit, Enhanced Training Support for SMEs and Skills Profiling for SMEs, and learn how your business can benefit from strategic skills development.