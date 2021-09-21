The driving force behind Lazada Logistics

Since he joined Lazada three years ago, Mr Niwattana Assawarakse has been helping sellers in Thailand succeed in more ways than one. “My role is to encourage sellers to maintain or accelerate their fulfilment rate,” said Mr Niwattana, 41, an operations logistics excellence manager with Lazada Thailand.

This became particularly challenging for sellers with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as it was difficult for some to deploy more manpower or procure equipment. But Mr Niwattana was on hand to provide much-needed motivation and solutions.

“It was gratifying to see sellers on the platform improve their deliveries and increase their orders. I am happy to have supported them – to have helped secure an income for their families – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he reflected.

It is people like Mr Niwattana – one of Lazada’s over 9,000-strong global talent pool – who have cemented the company’s standing as a major player in the Southeast Asian e-commerce space since its founding in 2012.

Behind the scenes, workers ensure that logistics and supply chains operate smoothly, from sellers to buyers. The next step in the back-end journey sees the integration of the company’s logistics arms – Lazada eLogistics (LEL) and Lazada Express (LEX) – into Lazada Logistics, thereby adding further value to brands, sellers, consumers and other partners in the ecosystem.

ONE-STOP LOGISTICS SOLUTION