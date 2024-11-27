Driving smarter, future-ready building management
Daikin Singapore (BMS Division) helps building owners and operators go green with Schneider Electric’s advanced solutions.
In Singapore’s Downtown Core, a 51-storey mixed-use development seamlessly combines office spaces, serviced residences and a lush green oasis. Yet, integrating these diverse spaces on such a scale brings complexities that the building management systems provider Daikin Singapore (BMS Division) understands firsthand.
The organisation was tasked with optimising sustainability metrics, maintaining operational efficiency and maximising tenant comfort – all in accordance with the rigorous standards of the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark certification. “As most areas are tenanted, it’s crucial for us to make sure that the building’s owners and tenants are satisfied with key factors such as temperature control and energy usage,” said Mr Choo Har Thong, general manager, Daikin Singapore (BMS Division).
To achieve this balance, energy management solutions from Schneider Electric – a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation – were implemented. By integrating these technologies with the building’s management system, Daikin Singapore (BMS Division) enabled the real-time monitoring of critical operational aspects, including the energy consumption of the facility’s two chiller plant rooms that regulate the air-conditioning output for the entire building.
DELIVERING SMARTER SOLUTIONS TOGETHER
Acquired by Daikin Singapore in 2019, Daikin Singapore (BMS Division) specialises in building management system platforms designed to enhance operational efficiency. Its customisable platforms offer a wide range of solutions for monitoring, controlling and optimising mechanical and electrical systems, including heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, lighting and security.
The organisation has implemented Schneider Electric’s solutions in public and private sector building projects for over 15 years and is part of Schneider Electric’s EcoXpert programme – a global network of trained and certified partners that delivers best-in-class automation and digital solutions.
Mr Choo highlighted that in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, local enterprises must harness strategic partnerships with larger companies and domain experts to strengthen their operations and drive growth. Moreover, working alongside industry leaders fosters continuous innovation, enabling knowledge transfer and skill development through training programmes. As part of the EcoXpert programme, Daikin Singapore (BMS Division) employees participate in training sessions two to three times a year.
“As we continue to grow, we are seeking further training from Schneider Electric,” said Mr Choo. “As a global powerhouse, the organisation provides cutting-edge products and software aligned with the latest systems, and its research keeps us informed about future developments in the field.”
This ongoing support has proven invaluable, especially in areas like programmable logic controllers – hardware-based systems essential for real-time control in critical building or industrial infrastructures. Staff who went through Schneider Electric’s training were able to develop solutions that improved equipment monitoring as well as introduce hybrid options that gave building owners greater flexibility in customisation.
BUILDING MANAGEMENT REDEFINED
Mr Choo noted that stakeholder engagement in the building management systems sector has become more complex. A decade ago, discussions primarily focused on improving efficiency and reducing operational costs, with energy conservation seen as a secondary concern.
“What was once a technical discussion between engineers and building owners has now broadened to include a wider range of participants,” he explained. “The current generation of professionals places greater emphasis on collaboration for decarbonisation, environmental impact and social responsibility.”
To align with the industry’s growing focus on sustainability, Mr Choo believes that small- and medium-size enterprises like Daikin Singapore (BMS Division) must embrace an ecosystem that includes larger partners such as Daikin Singapore and Schneider Electric, as well as government agencies. This collaboration is essential for training manpower, addressing critical issues such as cybersecurity and developing innovative, tech-driven solutions.
“Being part of Daikin Singapore’s network has allowed us to offer a complete, all-in-one solution. By working with global players, we can enhance the intelligence and energy efficiency of our systems – benefiting all parties involved,” he said.
Mr Choo added that the rise of digital technologies has dramatically enhanced the effectiveness and scope of building management systems. Smart technologies now enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making. These advancements not only improve a building’s sustainability, but also provide the flexibility to meet the changing demands of building owners, tenants and regulators.
“Building management has evolved far beyond reactive maintenance,” Mr Choo said. “Imagine a component in the chiller plant room nearing failure. Before that even happens, machine learning kicks in, analysing sensor data and alerting us ahead of time. This is the power of technology and data – they allow us to stay ahead, making building management smarter and more proactive.”
