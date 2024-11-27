Driving smarter, future-ready building management

“As we continue to grow, we are seeking further training from Schneider Electric,” said Mr Choo. “As a global powerhouse, the organisation provides cutting-edge products and software aligned with the latest systems, and its research keeps us informed about future developments in the field.”

This ongoing support has proven invaluable, especially in areas like programmable logic controllers – hardware-based systems essential for real-time control in critical building or industrial infrastructures. Staff who went through Schneider Electric’s training were able to develop solutions that improved equipment monitoring as well as introduce hybrid options that gave building owners greater flexibility in customisation.

BUILDING MANAGEMENT REDEFINED

Mr Choo noted that stakeholder engagement in the building management systems sector has become more complex. A decade ago, discussions primarily focused on improving efficiency and reducing operational costs, with energy conservation seen as a secondary concern.

“What was once a technical discussion between engineers and building owners has now broadened to include a wider range of participants,” he explained. “The current generation of professionals places greater emphasis on collaboration for decarbonisation, environmental impact and social responsibility.”

To align with the industry’s growing focus on sustainability, Mr Choo believes that small- and medium-size enterprises like Daikin Singapore (BMS Division) must embrace an ecosystem that includes larger partners such as Daikin Singapore and Schneider Electric, as well as government agencies. This collaboration is essential for training manpower, addressing critical issues such as cybersecurity and developing innovative, tech-driven solutions.

“Being part of Daikin Singapore’s network has allowed us to offer a complete, all-in-one solution. By working with global players, we can enhance the intelligence and energy efficiency of our systems – benefiting all parties involved,” he said.