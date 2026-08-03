Driving workplace change with AI capabilities and human skills
With NTUC LearningHub, Singapore Aero Engine Services is helping employees draw on AI and design thinking to improve processes and respond to changing business needs.
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more deeply embedded across industries, organisations are recognising that digital tools deliver the greatest value when people have the judgement and adaptability to put them to effective use. For Singapore Aero Engine Services Private Limited (SAESL), this means preparing its workforce to meet evolving demands in the aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry.
A joint venture between Rolls-Royce Plc and SIA Engineering Company, SAESL provides engine overhaul and component repair services. Building a future-ready workforce is not just about adopting new technology, said Ms Rose Chew, SAESL’s vice president of human resources. It is also about helping employees develop the capabilities to use it effectively.
“It is critical to build resilience and agility in our workforce so that we can adapt quickly, streamline processes and continue delivering world-class service to our customers,” she said.
PRACTICAL TRAINING FOR REAL-WORLD NEEDS
While AI can accelerate business growth by streamlining routine processes and generating valuable insights, people remain central to turning technology into meaningful outcomes.
“Human capabilities are the bridge between technology and impact,” said Ms Chew. “AI can automate tasks and provide insights, but it is critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration that allow employees to interpret those insights, make sound decisions and apply them meaningfully.”
To support this effort, SAESL partnered with NTUC LearningHub to deliver the Fundamentals of AI Applications in Industrial Automation and Design Thinking Fundamentals courses.
According to Ms Chew, NTUC LearningHub has been a trusted training partner for SAESL for more than a decade. “What sets it apart is its ability to co-design programmes tailored to our business needs,” she said. “Beyond standard courses, NTUC LearningHub takes the time to understand our strategy and transformation roadmap, and ensure that training is practical, relevant and immediately applicable to daily work.”
Founded in 2004, NTUC LearningHub is a continuing education and training provider in Singapore that has supported more than 34,000 organisations with tailored training solutions. Its programmes help build practical skills in areas such as AI and workplace innovation.
TURNING LEARNING INTO WORKPLACE IMPROVEMENTS
The training has helped SAESL employees take greater ownership of change, said Ms Chew. Staff are becoming more confident in identifying ways to strengthen processes, experimenting with new ideas and using digital tools to solve operational challenges. This shift in mindset is helping to build a culture of continuous improvement across the organisation.
“Through design thinking, our staff are approaching challenges from a user perspective and exploring solutions that improve both efficiency and employee experience,” she said. “AI and automation tools have also enabled teams to streamline administrative tasks and make better use of data, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities.”
One example is the redesign of SAESL’s workflow for course confirmation and attendance tracking. By applying design thinking principles and using Power Automate, employees reduced repetitive tasks, improved accuracy and created a more efficient system. “Their training has translated directly into business impact, saving time and boosting productivity,” said Ms Chew.
PREPARING PEOPLE FOR WHAT COMES NEXT
Looking ahead, SAESL plans to continue investing in workforce training and capability development, with a stronger focus on Industry 4.0 skills such as AI literacy, digital automation, design thinking and problem-solving.
“We want to continue enabling our employees to identify operational issues, challenge conventional ways of working and develop practical, user-centric solutions,” said Ms Chew.
The company also plans to expand AI-related training and create more opportunities for employees to apply their learning through real-world projects. It has launched askHR and plans to introduce askPlanning and askProcurement later. These AI-powered tools are designed to make information easier to find.
SAESL is also introducing an AI-enabled skills transformation initiative to help identify the skills and competencies required for each role, creating more personalised learning pathways for employees.
Beyond technical training, SAESL aims to nurture human competencies such as leadership, creativity, communication, collaboration and resilience. These qualities, Ms Chew said, will be essential as the company continues to strengthen innovation and competitiveness in the fast-evolving aerospace MRO sector.
“By combining advanced technologies with human ingenuity, we are shaping a future where our people and our business can thrive together,” she said. “Our priority is to continue building a workforce that is digitally confident, adaptable and resilient.”
Strong partnerships with training providers will remain an important part of SAESL’s capability-building efforts, added Ms Chew. “As new technologies and business requirements emerge, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with NTUC LearningHub to equip our employees with Industry 4.0 competencies and skills that support our long-term growth and competitiveness.”
Discover how NTUC LearningHub’s training programmes can support workforce transformation and future-ready skills development.