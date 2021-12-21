Ease into the mobile future with ASUS ExpertBooks, made for the businesses of tomorrow

If the time with COVID-19 has taught businesses anything, it’s that staying nimble is crucial to resilience. Whether preferred or enforced, hybrid work has become central to company agility, producing efficient adaptations and adroit collaborations to overcome pandemic roadblocks and stagnancy.

Digital transformation has become a tailwind for this monumental paradigm shift, and businesses are revisiting existing hardware and software systems to optimise an efficient workforce structure to fuel a seamless cooperative. This can be a capital-intensive endeavour, especially for smaller businesses, and just like everything else, it can benefit from a rethink.

ASUS has released its ExpertBooks with the modern worker in mind, with features that support remote work. More importantly, the company is introducing its Device as a Service (DaaS) solution to alleviate cost pressures, in a novel approach to provide holistic solutions made for the businesses of tomorrow.

MADE FOR BUSINESS

Mobility drives the post-pandemic hybrid model and business tools must keep pace with evolving needs. A commissioned study by Forbes from consulting firm Deloitte revealed that “at least 100 digital remote collaboration tools were released to market or enhanced in the first eight months of 2020”.

As the workforce comes unbound from desk and schedule, notebooks are becoming a key piece to sustain this hybrid model, their portability making them adaptable to multiple scenarios. And with their rise, new considerations have to be addressed to keep the network optimal.

With the ExpertBook series, ASUS reinforces this portability with critical updates, such as specific material choices to provide added durability, and computing engineering to boost performance and security. Thanks to the new design ethos, the ExpertBooks are made to give workers a light, powerful and lasting device.

TO EACH THEIR OWN

As what ASUS says is the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop, the ExpertBook B9 leads the pack with its powerhouse capabilities that belie its ultra-svelte design.

Awarded the 2020 Red Dot Design Award, it achieves its performance with a blazing 11th Gen Intel CPU supported by smooth Iris Xe graphics, with WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 ports to keep connections robust. The business leaders of today who find themselves hopping from calls to conferences will appreciate the sleek all-metal chassis, precision-crafted for both lightness and durability. The laptop also meets MIL-STD 810H US military-grade standards, and incorporates enterprise-grade security software to protect data.

What’s more, the B9 is both Energy Star 7.1-certified and rated gold by EPEAT for its energy efficiency, with an environmentally sound accessory box that transforms into a laptop stand.

ASUS is looking into the needs of every business role and understands that sales teams and creatives have their own priorities. The ExpertBook B7 Flip, slated for launch in 2022, is built with them in mind. With a 360-degree flippable design, the model eliminates the need for multiple devices. The B7 Flip is also the first in the series to include 5G cellular connectivity, allowing teams to be connected at any time, even when they’re on the go. Designers can opt in for a stylus pen and will no doubt adore the large visual QHD+ display with a 16x10 ratio. The same can be said for sales folk, where the freedom of form and anti-glare screen allow for professional presentations any time.

For businesses with a hyper-mobile team or roles that require high utility from their devices, the ExpertBook B5 is well-suited to handle heavy routines. With an aluminium and magnesium-alloy chassis that grants the device its light weight from just 1kg, it combines portability and strength in its thoughtful design. Powered by an up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Iris Xe graphics, workers will enjoy a smooth performance all day, supported by a 14-hour battery life. The versatile B5 Flip also helps hybrid workers find freedom in their use, as the convertible adapts to the shifting requirements.

And while many may have found their footing, those still adjusting to the hybrid situation can always look towards the ExpertBook B1 to begin their support for their teams. Balancing budget and performance, the B1 allows for plenty of configurable settings to ensure each device is specific to the needs of its user. Crank it up to a Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics for your most demanding roles or taper it down for those managing mostly on word processing. And when you wish to upgrade, installing extra RAM is as easy as turning a few screws beneath the unit.

A SOLUTION TO SUBSCRIBE TO

While equipping your business for hybrid work is no longer negotiable, budgeting for these investments during lean times should also make sense. With the introduction of its DaaS, ASUS is hoping to relieve the sudden stress of investments on IT hardware and solutions.

DaaS offers a flexible consumption model that adjusts to the needs of one’s enterprise as it settles into the new norm. The subscription-based method includes a choice of the most suitable ExpertBooks for your teams, along with cloud services, essential software from Microsoft 365, and full-time IT support. This not only finetunes the costs specific to your needs, but eliminates the ongoing hassle of dealing with updates, licences and even having a dedicated IT support team.

From as low as S$56 a month, DaaS is designed to help one mitigate unnecessary costs during this great transition. There’s instant deployment upon customised installation, and the model allows for you to scale with ease by paying only what you need, when you need it.

Equip your workforce with the power of agility and solutions of tomorrow with ASUS.