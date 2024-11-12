Eat, drink and be merry with dining deals from Citi Gourmet Pleasures
Citi cardmembers can enjoy a festive season filled with exclusive perks, from one-for-one offers to complimentary cocktails.
As the year winds down, the festive season presents the perfect opportunity to connect with friends and family over a hearty meal – whether it’s a spirited Christmas dinner or a relaxed New Year’s brunch.
With dining offers from Citi Gourmet Pleasures, Citi cardmembers can wrap up the year on a high note. From decadent gourmet feasts to intimate gatherings, these specially curated deals help you make the most of each dining experience.
BUTCHER’S BLOCK
This festive season, indulge in a one-of-a-kind dining experience at Butcher’s Block, helmed by chef Jordan Keao. The multi-course menu draws inspiration from his Hawaiian roots, blending wood-fired cooking with a zero-waste philosophy.
Expect noteworthy creations and rare ingredients, including lomi lomi (a Hawaiian salted fish salad) and dry-aged kalua pork and taro leaf, featuring smoky, slow-cooked pulled pork. Elevate your meal with wine pairings handpicked by the restaurant’s resident sommelier for an unforgettable night out.
Citi cardmembers enjoy 25 per cent off their food bill with a minimum spend of S$200*.
BAROSSA STEAK & GRILL
Skip the holiday kitchen hustle and leave your Yuletide celebration to the experts at Barossa Steak & Grill. From Nov 25 to Dec 30, the Australian-inspired steakhouse presents a Christmas dinner set menu, priced at S$68++ (three courses) and S$78++ (four courses). Whichever option you choose, you’ll be treated to a medley of delights that showcase the restaurant’s culinary expertise, from dry-ageing premium meats to grilling them in a Josper oven, which combines the precision of an oven with the smoky richness of a charcoal grill for added flavour.
Highlights from the Christmas menu include house-smoked trout mousse topped with umami ikura pearls, as well as smoked Australian wagyu brisket, served with classic Sunday roast trimmings such as Yorkshire pudding and caramelised Brussel sprouts.
Citi cardmembers receive a complimentary festive cocktail worth S$18++ with the order of a Christmas dinner set menu*.
DELIFRANCE
Delifrance’s crowd-favourite Christmas feast bundle sets are back from Nov 12 to Jan 1, offering a range of menus tailored to various preferences and guest lists.
The Joyous Christmas Feast, which serves up to eight, includes festive essentials like jumbo roasted whole chicken, oven-roasted vegetables and a white peach log cake. If your party calls for canapes, desserts or roast meats, the French brand also offers ala carte options to complete your holiday spread.
Citi cardmembers can look forward to 10 per cent off with a minimum spend of S$15*.
KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS
For a meal with a touch of Southern charm, look to Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Christmas bundles. Crafted to serve four to eight people, the bundles feature the halal-certified brand’s renowned rotisserie-roasted whole chicken, along with seasonal favourites like turkey bacon mac and cheese, and cauliflower mashed potato with black pepper sauce. Family-friendly nibbles like smiley potatoes and parmesan cream cheese muffins round out the meal. The bundles are available for dine-in from now till Jan 2. Preorders for takeaway are also available until Dec 8, with collection from Dec 21 to Dec 26.
Enjoy up to S$12 off Kenny’s festive family set menus, exclusively for Citi cardmembers*.
NOBU
The acclaimed Nobu, located at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, is pulling out all the stops this year-end season. Diners can anticipate a festive five-course lunch set headlined by the restaurant’s signature dishes, such as the black cod miso, where buttery black cod is marinated in a house-made miso glaze for 72 hours, then caramelised in a salamander oven (a high-temperature broiler). Wagyu lovers can look forward to the F1 Japanese beef toban-yaki, showcasing beautifully marbled steak cuts.
For the uninitiated, Nobu’s Singapore outpost is helmed by executive chef Hideki Maeda, a protege of culinary icon Nobu Matsuhisa, ensuring that only the finest modern Japanese-Peruvian fare accompanies your festive revelry.
Enjoy 15 per cent off the Nobu weekday festive lunch set with Citi cards from Dec 2 to Dec 30*.
RACINES
If you’re seeking an alternative to the usual Christmas fare, Racines – known for blending Chinese and French cuisines – has just the solution with its seasonal menus.
Its Spectacular Holiday Feasts buffet, available for dinner on Dec 23 and Dec 24 as well as lunch on Dec 25, features a lavish spread with premium seafood, roasted Beijing duck and steamed tiger grouper. For a distinct yet equally satisfying experience, set aside a Saturday afternoon in the month of December for Racines’ Indulgent Festive Brunch, where you can savour fresh seafood alongside unique interpretations of Christmas classics, including Christmas roast beef and a sticky-sweet Cointreau-glazed kurobuta pork ham.
Citi cardmembers can treat their loved ones to a festive gathering at Racines, with one-for-one deals available on the Spectacular Holiday Feasts Buffet and Festive Saturday Brunch*.
TIFFIN ROOM
If you enjoy eating with a group, Tiffin Room invites you to experience communal dining through its Mera Dabba concept, where dishes are served in custom-made copper tiffin boxes for sharing.
From Dec 1 to Dec 30, guests can partake in a vibrant selection of North Indian dishes, including a range of vegetarian options. The meal begins with the signature bhel puri, a puffed rice starter served with chutney, followed by a variety of toothsome curries and stews. A standout is the aromatic rahra gosht, a minced lamb curry infused with fresh spices. Balance the meal’s rich flavours with two delightful desserts – a festive dark chocolate log cake and traditional kala jamun (deep-fried milk dumplings).
Add some spice to your festive feast with 25 per cent off your food bill with a minimum spend of S$200*.
YÌ BY JEREME LEUNG
Festive dining needn’t follow tradition and at Yì by Jereme Leung, you can set out on a unique gastronomic journey that reimagines fine Chinese dining. Here, chef Jereme Leung brings his distinctive twist to provincial Chinese cuisine across two set menus. Highlights include barbequed black pork and Iberico pork char siew, as well as a sumptuous eight-hour golden broth simmered with delicacies like fish maw, abalone and crab leg.
Citi cardmembers enjoy 25 per cent off their food bill with a minimum spend of S$200*.
From beloved holiday classics to inspired new flavours, Citi Gourmet Pleasures offers limited-time specials that aim to make gatherings with loved ones even more enjoyable.
*Terms and conditions apply.