Eco enthusiasts, assemble: 5 highlights at Go Green SG to block your calendar for

If you’ve ever been curious about Singapore’s efforts to promote environmentalism, Go Green SG is the perfect opportunity to delve into the national sustainability space.

Thoughtfully curated by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, the inaugural Go Green SG sees the participation of close to 150 partners. With more than 300 planned activities catering to the members of the public and corporate sector, the month-long movement aims to rally individuals to take strides towards a more sustainable and climate-resilient Singapore through fun and interactive ways.

Adventurous folks can embark on excursions to normally restricted facilities such as the TuasOne Waste-To-Energy plant and the Singapore Food Agency’s Marine Aquaculture Centre, while those with a penchant for games can take part in green challenges such as the Sustainability Puzzle Hunt around Marina Bay and the Amazing Sustainable Airport Quest at Changi Airport.

Need more inspiration in discovering activities that align with your interests? Here’s a look at five green personality types and the relevant outings they could vibe with at Go Green SG.

1. THE ECO-MINDED GEN Z AND MILLENNIAL