Eco enthusiasts, assemble: 5 highlights at Go Green SG to block your calendar for
Whether you’re an eco-minded individual or an aspiring urban farmer, find your tribe at one of the many green activities lined up this July.
If you’ve ever been curious about Singapore’s efforts to promote environmentalism, Go Green SG is the perfect opportunity to delve into the national sustainability space.
Thoughtfully curated by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, the inaugural Go Green SG sees the participation of close to 150 partners. With more than 300 planned activities catering to the members of the public and corporate sector, the month-long movement aims to rally individuals to take strides towards a more sustainable and climate-resilient Singapore through fun and interactive ways.
Adventurous folks can embark on excursions to normally restricted facilities such as the TuasOne Waste-To-Energy plant and the Singapore Food Agency’s Marine Aquaculture Centre, while those with a penchant for games can take part in green challenges such as the Sustainability Puzzle Hunt around Marina Bay and the Amazing Sustainable Airport Quest at Changi Airport.
Need more inspiration in discovering activities that align with your interests? Here’s a look at five green personality types and the relevant outings they could vibe with at Go Green SG.
1. THE ECO-MINDED GEN Z AND MILLENNIAL
A festival that will appeal to the young (and young at heart), the Youth4Climate Festival promises a dynamic showcase of musical performances, movie screenings, talks, workshops, a flea market and other fringe activities.
First initiated in 2018, the Youth4Climate Festival is one of City Developments Limited’s flagship programmes aimed at providing a platform for youth to express their passion for the environment and hopes for a sustainable future.
Head on down to the South Beach Consortium open space and office lobby for this free event on Jul 8 and Jul 9, from 10am to 9pm.
2. THE COASTAL VOYAGER
Just as the Little Mermaid suspected, the shore above (but not quite under the sea) is rich with hidden treasures. Coastal voyagers of all ages will be able to get up close with marine life and marvel at creatures like sand gobies and swimmer crabs during guided walks at one of Singapore’s intertidal zones.
Organised by outdoor experience provider The Untamed Paths, the exploration of the intertidal zone aims to give participants a memorable first-hand encounter with marine conservation.
Taking place on the mornings of Jul 4 to Jul 8, and from Jul 20 to Jul 22, tickets are priced at S$71 for adults and S$37 for children.
3. THE GREEN FASHIONISTA
Did you know that clothing production makes up 10 per cent of global carbon emissions? And that’s why green is in at the Fashion The Change 2023 showcase.
Organised by the Singapore Fashion Council, this youth-led exhibition features ideas and visions of how fashion can be both sustainable and stylish. Check out green materials and innovative design thinking, as well as curated window displays by the youth fashion community at Design Orchard. The free exhibition runs from Jul 3 to Jul 14, 10.30am to 9.30pm daily.
4. THE ASPIRING URBAN FARMER
Little green thumbs will enjoy this kids-friendly workshop series, which takes place at City Sprouts’ urban farm on Jul 15 and Jul 29, from 9am to 10.15am. Admission per participant is priced at S$22.
Budding gardeners can look forward to workshops held at different stations on the farm, where they’ll learn about local plants, composting, food security and the importance of sustainable ecosystems. There’s also a scavenger hunt that culminates in an engaging upcycled cereal box robot show-and-tell that’s bound to delight the young ones.
The green experience doesn’t stop at the event – each child gets to take home seeds they’ve planted during the workshop and partake in the blooming process as they witness the fruits of their labour come to life.
5. THE INSECT ENTHUSIAST
Entomologists (or aspiring ones) will be thrilled to celebrate the humble black soldier fly, a true agricultural technology powerhouse. Despite its small size, the black soldier fly exerts a substantial impact on the reduction of food waste at almost every stage of its life cycle.
For example, the insect’s larva is an eco-friendly source of nutrition for livestock, while its waste (known as frass) is ideal for growing crops. During the Black Soldier Fly Eco Farm Tour, participants will get to feed larvae to fish and quail, and use frass to fertilise plants in a one-of-a-kind experience.
Organised by Otolith Enrichment, the tour takes place at Sustainability @ Tampines Park every Saturday in July, from 10am to 11.30am. Admission is priced at S$28 per person.
As the age-old adage reminds us, the early bird catches the worm (or in this case, the black solider fly). To curate your own unforgettable Go Green SG experiences, secure your spot as soon as possible. Spaces are limited, with some activities already fully booked.
Visit the Go Green SG website to register for your favourite activity today.