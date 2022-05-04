Embracing digitalisation for a smarter future

Organisations across the world have come to embrace digitalisation as an integral part of business. Going digital enables smarter, more fluid approaches to modern workflows that can enhance not just efficiency, but the ability to adapt and thrive in challenging times.

Cloud services are a crucial part of digital transformation.

In the two years that working from home has soared in popularity, many business processes have shifted to the cloud. Everyday functions like printing and scanning can now be done from any computer that’s connected to a cloud platform. Whether it’s scanning webpages or printing documents off corporate networks from home, the modern hybrid workplace needs business imaging solutions that can combine the best of physical printing functions and the souped-up functionalities the cloud makes possible.

However, cloud services and their usage are sometimes limited by one important aspect: Security. For many businesses, cloud services present yet another avenue where sensitive data can be compromised.

SECURING THE FUTURE AHEAD

As a provider of business imaging solutions, Canon understands the importance of securing cloud computing environments against threats.

Security is an integral feature in all its devices, with multiple options to prevent data loss and protect against unwanted device usage. Network security functions can be configured to permit access only to authorised users and limit device communications to designated IP addresses. They can also control the availability of individual network protocols and ports.

To minimise the risk of unattended documents left at the printer, Canon’s devices have built-in user authentication controls. Users can also embed watermarks on documents to discourage unauthorised copying or sending of confidential information.

In addition, Canon’s printers use AES 256-bit encryption to protect print jobs sent over a network and enable encrypted PDFs. This means that even if a person ends up receiving a scanned document not meant for him, for example, he will not be able to access the document.

Complementing an already robust feature set is endpoint protection, which prevents file-based malware attacks and provides investigation and remediation capabilities when faced with dynamic security incidents and alerts.

THE DIGITAL FOOT FORWARD

Beyond mere digital copiers, the businesses of today seek vendors that can provide expanded services to boost productivity and operational efficiency.

To address the hybrid workplace needs of companies, Canon empowers businesses through what it terms 3D – digitisation, digitalisation and digital transformation – with solutions categorised under Smart Workplace, Business Automation and Documentation. Solutions such as Therefore Online – an award-winning cloud-based document management tool that allows documents to be made available anywhere, anytime – has eased the digital transition for businesses.

As the world prepares for a post-pandemic future, many digital capabilities such as automation and artificial intelligence will become more important. Canon’s Business Automation solutions use robotic process automation (RPA) technology that can automate certain repetitive tasks. These solutions enable knowledge workers to better streamline processes and teams to collaborate more effectively.

Powered by advanced face recognition, Canon’s Smart Workspace solutions streamline corporate visitors’ registration processes, print management and automated door or gantry access – all though facial verification, even with masks on.

And as more companies adopt a combination of hot desking and hybrid work, Canon has introduced a cloud-based resource booking system that facilitates employees’ booking of desks or rooms. The check-in process via a QR code scan or face recognition is also fuss-free.

Mr Andrew Koh recently returned to Singapore to head Canon’s operations here after stints in Canon’s Malaysia and India offices.



“While the pandemic poses new challenges for businesses, it has also created new opportunities for growth and innovation. As more companies establish hybrid work as a permanent arrangement, Canon is committed to ensuring the sustainability and resilience of our business customers by leveraging our expertise as a one-stop solutions partner to streamline and improve the productivity, efficiency and security of their operations,” said Mr Andrew Koh, head of Singapore Operations Group, Canon Singapore.

SERVICE EXCELLENCE

At Canon, professional consultants curate a suite of solutions tailored to the customer’s digital transformation needs.

Canon’s after-sales service support with Service Commitment 123.

As a company driven by service excellence, Canon ensures optimal after-sales service support with its Service Commitment 123 framework that centres around three key initiatives:

A 1-scan service request, where customers can skip service hotline waits by just one scan of a QR code to access customer service

A guaranteed maximum 2-hour response time for technical service to secure business continuity and maximise device uptime

A 3-month device exchange policy that allows customers to swap their devices should their performance not meet listed product specifications

A TRUSTED PARTNER

In a Q4 2021 report by International Data Corporation, Canon’s achievements were recognised by its Singapore customer base, which ranked the brand first in three product categories: Business multi-function printers, colour light production printers and large-format printers.

Canon was also awarded the Most Reliable A3 Brand by Buyers Lab Inc (BLI) this year. It has won five BLI Line of the Year awards between 2016 and 2022, including the BLI 2022 A3 Line of the Year award for its latest 5-in-1 multi-function devices that link to the cloud via a new MyFile function. Canon’s uniFLOW Online cloud-based print and scan offering was also honoured with the BLI 2022 Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution award.

With an extensive line-up of printing applications like office and production printing, wide format computer-aided design and poster printing, as well as digital transformation solutions, Canon is demonstrating its standing as a trusted partner to businesses looking to keep pace with technological advancements while staying ahead of competition.

