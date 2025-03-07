Empowering the future: How AI Singapore is shaping the next generation of AI talent

Whenever Ms Ong Jing Yi had a technical question while participating in AI Singapore’s (AISG) self-paced AIAP (AI Apprenticeship Programme) Foundation (beta) course in October last year, she knew she could get help anytime – day or night, and as often as needed.

Her mentor wasn’t a person but an agent powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that is embedded with AISG’s technical knowledge. Developed to support learners in the six-month online course, these agents emulate the learning environment of the physical AIAP. Designed for participants with a basic understanding of the Python programming language, the course builds fundamental skills in AI, machine learning (ML) and software engineering, including exploratory data analysis and software development.

“Being guided by AI-powered agents was an insightful experience,” said Ms Ong. “The most useful aspect was their ability to answer technical questions, even those beyond a project’s scope.”

According to Mr Samuel Tong, lead AI engineer of the AIAP Foundation course at AISG, these AI-powered agents successfully bring the AIAP learning experience online. Beyond providing instant, round-the-clock support, they deliver personalised guidance, analyse learner progress and offer tailored feedback – capabilities that traditional learning methods can’t match.

“The agents are designed to simulate human mentorship, offering support in technical problem-solving, project scoping and iterative learning,” he added.