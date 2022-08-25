Explore the future of food and beverages at the Selangor International Expo (F&B)

Calling all celebrity chefs, agri-tech start-ups, restaurateurs and beverage manufacturers: If food is your business, passion or both, you’ll want to clear your schedule for the Selangor International Expo (F&B) 2022, which takes place from Oct 6 to 9 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The SIE (F&B) is part of the annual Selangor International Business Summit, which is organised by the Selangor State Government and powered by Invest Selangor, the one-stop agency for investors seeking to explore start-up or expansion avenues in Malaysia’s Golden State of Selangor.

This year’s SIE (F&B) theme is Inspiring F&B Business Beyond, and the 8th edition of the international trade exhibition aims to build on the success of 2021 with an expanded vision of ASEAN’s rapidly growing and diversifying food and beverage (F&B) industry. This year, the exhibition will occupy over 9,710 sqm at the KLCC – double the size of SIE (F&B) 2021.

Last year’s event saw attendance from 25,410 in-person and virtual visitors. Similarly, this year’s SIE (F&B) will be available both physically and online, enabling more trade players from all over the world to leverage the platform and gain access to over 25,000 industry professionals and consumers.