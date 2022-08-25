Explore the future of food and beverages at the Selangor International Expo (F&B)
Connect with international brands, and discover the latest in food products, technology, processing, packaging and services.
Calling all celebrity chefs, agri-tech start-ups, restaurateurs and beverage manufacturers: If food is your business, passion or both, you’ll want to clear your schedule for the Selangor International Expo (F&B) 2022, which takes place from Oct 6 to 9 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).
The SIE (F&B) is part of the annual Selangor International Business Summit, which is organised by the Selangor State Government and powered by Invest Selangor, the one-stop agency for investors seeking to explore start-up or expansion avenues in Malaysia’s Golden State of Selangor.
This year’s SIE (F&B) theme is Inspiring F&B Business Beyond, and the 8th edition of the international trade exhibition aims to build on the success of 2021 with an expanded vision of ASEAN’s rapidly growing and diversifying food and beverage (F&B) industry. This year, the exhibition will occupy over 9,710 sqm at the KLCC – double the size of SIE (F&B) 2021.
Last year’s event saw attendance from 25,410 in-person and virtual visitors. Similarly, this year’s SIE (F&B) will be available both physically and online, enabling more trade players from all over the world to leverage the platform and gain access to over 25,000 industry professionals and consumers.
Adding to the excitement, the 4th Selangor International Culinary Festival will take place alongside the SIE (F&B), providing ample opportunity for culinary practitioners to converge and network.
CONNECTING BUSINESSES
As a platform to explore the latest technologies, trends and business opportunities in F&B, the SIE (F&B) offers participants multiple avenues to connect with international brands, seek representatives and partners in ASEAN markets, or simply collaborate with industry players.
For example, the SIE (F&B) Supermarket Buyers Programme allows visitors to source for regional importers, and exhibitors to be selected and onboarded in participating supermarkets and hypermarkets.
Last year, 192 booths from nine countries participated in the SIE (F&B). The robust response to the first iteration of the Supermarket Buyers Programme has ensured that this year’s second edition will be even bigger, as exhibitors showcase star products, launch new creations and raise brand visibility in the post-pandemic era.
There is also the onsite Business-to-Business Programme, which sees key industry players exchanging updates and ideas that will spur the development of innovative products, processes and technologies.
EXHIBITORS FROM DIVERSE SECTORS
The SIE (F&B) is for everyone with an interest in the industry. Expect to meet and greet business owners, investors, buyers and representatives, trade associations and agencies, embassies, business chambers and media – both regional and global.
Among the exhibitors, you’ll find booths showcasing the latest in food preparation, processing and packaging equipment, kitchenware and supplies, as well as food technology, ingredients and services. To tempt both wallet and tastebuds, there will be producers displaying fresh agricultural and cultivated food products, ready-to-eat meals, baked goods and pastries, and confectionery and desserts.
While entry is free to the SIE (F&B), be sure to register on the website. For exhibitors, the participation fee ranges from RM600 (S$185) to RM670 per square metre, depending on the type of space and facilities required.
Said Mr Hasan Azhari, CEO of Invest Selangor: “SIE (F&B) will continue its role as the regional premier event for local and international industry players to convene and explore the great potential of the Malaysian and regional markets.”
Learn more about the Selangor International Expo (F&B) 2022.