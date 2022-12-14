Explore new growth opportunities through Asia ex Japan REITs ETFs

Asia ex Japan REITs can also be effective as an inflation hedge, said Mr Lum. He explained: “The underlying leases of Asia ex Japan REITs are shorter than those in developed markets. As inflation takes hold through higher prices of goods, landlords can raise rents as their leases are renewed to align with inflationary trends.”

Furthermore, the assets of Asia ex Japan REITs are often located in markets with stronger GDP and economic growth prospects. “Stronger growth gives tenants better financial capacity to pay higher rents,” shared Mr Lum.

As with all investments, investing in Asia ex Japan REITs is not without its risks. “A recession in the United States and in Asian economies ex Japan, as well as US interest rates rising more than expected could impact the performance of Asia ex Japan REITs,” shared Mr Lum.

ACCESSING ASIA EX JAPAN REITS THROUGH AN ETF

Apart from putting money into individual REITs, investors can consider buying into REITs through an exchange traded fund (ETF). The former pools investors’ money into a portfolio of income-generating real estate assets, while the latter aggregates money into a portfolio of REITs by tracking a specific REIT index.

“REIT ETFs allow investors to passively invest in REITs without having to pick and monitor individual REITs. This investment type is also professionally managed – portfolio rebalancing and corporate actions are taken care of by the ETF issuer,” said Mr Lum.

He added that these factors make REIT ETFs well-suited for beginner investors who may not have the requisite knowledge to pick individual REITs, and time-starved investors who lack the bandwidth to actively manage a portfolio of individual REITs.

“Another benefit of having access to a portfolio of REITs is that investors can achieve diversification with lower investment quantum and lower costs. Additionally, investors have the opportunity to tap into a range of Asia ex Japan REITs, which are one of the fastest-growing asset classes in terms of depth and breadth of offerings,” said Mr Lum.

BUYING INTO A REIT ETF

Investors looking to buy into a REIT ETF should note that the financial instrument will incur ETF management fees, on top of the individual REITs’ management fees. “To cover the payment of management fees and other fund expenses, a REIT ETF will always provide returns close to, but lower, than the index that it tracks,” said Mr Lum.

This can potentially be mitigated by choosing a REIT ETF that prices its management fee competitively. One option to consider is the NikkoAM-StraitsTrading Asia ex Japan REIT ETF. It is the largest REIT ETF currently listed on the SGX market, with S$350 million worth of assets under management as of Oct 31, 2022.

The ETF provides affordable access to a broad portfolio of Asia ex Japan REITs, with a management fee of 0.5 per cent and total expense ratio capped at 0.55 per cent. It also pays out quarterly dividends to investors*. The ETF tracks the FTSE EPRA Nareit Asia ex Japan REITs 10 per cent Capped Index, which has been carved out of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series – the latter is widely used by institutional and retail investors as a global benchmark for listed real estate assets.

Fund manager Nikko AM Asia has had a long legacy as one of Asia’s largest asset managers. The organisation was recently recognised by financial digital platform The Asset for being the best ETF provider in Singapore in 2022.

Singapore investors can invest in the NikkoAM-StraitsTrading Asia ex Japan REIT ETF with a lump sum of cash or via a regular savings plan with local banks, including DBS Bank and POSB, from S$100 a month. As the ETF is included under the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Investment Scheme, funds from one’s CPF Ordinary Account can be used to invest in the ETF, as an alternative to directly purchasing shares off the market.

*Distributions are not guaranteed and are at the absolute discretion of the manager.

