For fans, friends and family, the magic of storytelling continues on Disney+

Escaping into a world of galactic adventures or immersing yourself in Australia’s unique wildlife is just a smartphone tap away. Whether you’re looking to rekindle childhood memories with Disney classics or stay up to date on the next Marvel saga, it’s all at your fingertips with the simple command: “Lights, camera, Disney+.”

For Disney+ subscribers, the magic never fades as the platform consistently churns out new chapters of their favourite stories across its six content brands: Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, Star Wars and Star. With a treasure trove of content that caters to every taste and age group, there’s something here for everyone.

Looking for a date-night movie to accompany that home-cooked meal? Choose from a selection of flicks, from science fiction to action and romantic comedies.

If you’re up for a good scare, dive into Season 12 of American Horror Story, themed Delicate, which takes inspiration from a spine-chilling book. It stars Kim Kardashian in her first scripted role and follows a paranoid mother-to-be who believes someone wants to stop her pregnancy.