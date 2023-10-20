For fans, friends and family, the magic of storytelling continues on Disney+
Escaping into a world of galactic adventures or immersing yourself in Australia’s unique wildlife is just a smartphone tap away. Whether you’re looking to rekindle childhood memories with Disney classics or stay up to date on the next Marvel saga, it’s all at your fingertips with the simple command: “Lights, camera, Disney+.”
For Disney+ subscribers, the magic never fades as the platform consistently churns out new chapters of their favourite stories across its six content brands: Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, Star Wars and Star. With a treasure trove of content that caters to every taste and age group, there’s something here for everyone.
Looking for a date-night movie to accompany that home-cooked meal? Choose from a selection of flicks, from science fiction to action and romantic comedies.
If you’re up for a good scare, dive into Season 12 of American Horror Story, themed Delicate, which takes inspiration from a spine-chilling book. It stars Kim Kardashian in her first scripted role and follows a paranoid mother-to-be who believes someone wants to stop her pregnancy.
Marvel fans can expect more of Loki's adventures in Season 2 of the series as he attempts to navigate the multiverse with his allies. Plus, don’t miss Disney and Pixar’s Elemental – the most-watched movie premiere for Disney+ this year yet. And for those eagerly awaiting the return of Ariel and her underwater adventures, The Little Mermaid is sure to have you singing along to its iconic tunes.
Sports enthusiasts aren’t left out either, with two seasons of reality show Welcome to Wrexham, in which Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds run one of the world’s oldest football clubs. If you prefer reality TV with a dose of family drama, The Kardashians are back for their fourth season. Meanwhile, National Geographic’s Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory demonstrates that nature is much less complicated and much more beautiful than we often imagine.
To de-stress, turn to season five of What We Do in the Shadows, where older vampires struggle to adapt to modern society. For other flights of fantasy, catch animated science-fiction sitcom Futurama or Only Murders in the Building, a comedy mystery television series created by comedic legends Steve Martin and John Hoffman.
REGIONAL ORIGINALS AND K-POP HIGHLIGHTS
K-pop fans have reasons to cheer with Tomorrow x Together: Our Lost Summer and NCT 127 – the Lost Boys. Both music documentaries chart the rise of the two groups, with moving moments that offer intimate glimpses into the struggles and triumphs of our favourite idols as they navigate the demands of stardom.
Original Korean productions showcase the country’s best storytellers and actors. Supernatural webtoon Moving – already one of the most-watched Korean series – follows three teenage students and their parents. The teens try to keep their superpowers hidden while their parents have to live with painful secrets from their past. Han River Police is an action comedy starring Kwon Sang-Woo as an unorthodox and hot-headed policeman. The Worst of Evil features Wi Hajun of Squid Game fame as the leader of a criminal organisation.
Returning Disney+ Originals favourites include the fantasy epic Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun, and mystery thriller The First Responders.
TIMELESS TALES
The Disney+ archives are home to many timeless gems that have delighted generations.
See a young Macaulay Culkin outsmart would-be robbers in Home Alone or follow Harrison Ford’s archaeological escapades in the Indiana Jones saga. Revisit the horrors of Alien, the movie that launched a classic sci-fi franchise, or keep the mood light with Mary Poppins.
FESTIVE THRILLS AND CHILLS
Halloween aficionados can revel in the American horror comedy television series, Goosebumps, which follows the adventures of five teens who accidentally unleash supernatural forces. They work together to recapture the spirits while discovering their parents' long-hidden secrets.
Don’t miss the kooky witch sisters of Hocus Pocus, now spanning two seasons, or venture into the eerie yet fun atmosphere of Disney’s new Haunted Mansion and its motley crew of so-called spiritual experts. If you crave thrills of a different kind, explore titles like The Boogeyman and Black Swan, or revisit last year’s sleeper hit, Barbarian.
As Christmas approaches, prepare for festive cheer with The Santa Clauses, which returns for a new season on Nov 8. Fantasia and Fantasia 2000 are also surefire ways to bring classic Disney magic into your home. And to cap off the year on a fantastical high, embark on mythical adventures with Percy Jackson and The Olympians, premiering on Dec 30.
From breathtaking nature documentaries and festive favourites to enthralling crime dramas and sci-fi adventures, Disney+ offers a diverse array of viewing options to keep the young – and young-at-heart – truly entertained.
