File under ‘E’ for engaging, enabling and empowering

EQUALISING OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH STRUCTURED TRAINING

NLB has been hiring persons with disabilities since 1991, and currently has 31 employees with disabilities. Ms Catherine Lau, assistant chief executive of the Archives & Libraries Group at NLB, said that this is part of NLB’s policy of simply hiring the best person for the job.

“Employing persons with disabilities helps to diversify the talent we have on board, which helps us to provide good services to our patrons in many ways,” she explained. “As part of our upcoming LAB25 (Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025), one of our focus areas is on enhancing NLB’s role as an equaliser – exploring how libraries can bring opportunities to different segments of the population. Inclusive hiring is a very natural extension of this role.”

In 2015, NLB set up a digital services centre with the Autism Resource Centre (ARC) at the Enabling Village to provide employment opportunities for persons with autism. It also has pre-employment programmes for these employees who work as library service assistants in public areas, such as the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library.

With the support of ARC job coaches and NLB staff, these training programmes offer an opportunity for employees with autism – who thrive with structure and routine – to acclimatise to working in a public-facing role and ensure that they do not feel overwhelmed. For those who work at the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library, certain work processes have been adapted to assist them in learning their jobs, such as developing a manual with visual aids to explain different steps.

From sorting and shelving books, employees have also progressed to performing equipment checks and working with different format collections.

“Having a structured training framework supported by good job-skill matches and reasonable job accommodations can go a long way in hiring, retaining and upskilling persons with disabilities,” said SG Enable’s Mr Tan. “This in turn gives persons with disabilities not only a sense of identity, but also purpose and social connectedness.”

EMPOWERING EMPLOYEES AND LIBRARY USERS