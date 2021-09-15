Forming a strong foundation in Chinese, the fun way

Children’s fluency in Mandarin – or the lack of it – has recently been in the spotlight, with the Ministry of Education (MOE) launching the Mother Tongue Support Programme for Primary Three students this year and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighting in 2019 that Singaporeans were losing their bilingual edge.

With fewer households speaking Mandarin at home, it’s not surprising that more Singaporean children might struggle with the language and even dislike learning it.

Ms Peggy Lim, academic director of online language platform LingoAce and a former educator with 15 years of experience teaching in schools, said that she has observed some common challenges that students face in learning Mandarin, such as a lack of interest in the language due to its perceived difficulty and not having a conducive, immersive learning environment.

“As Mandarin is a tonal language with thousands of special characters to remember, it is difficult for learners to learn in a traditional, passive learning environment,” she said. “Moreover, the new generation of learners are digital natives who process information differently. Hence, it is important for us to adapt to the way these learners think and learn by leveraging multimedia, animation and gamification technology to help children develop a self-motivated interest in learning Chinese.”

To stir students’ interest in Mandarin, LingoAce taps on edutech and gamification, combining them with real-time guidance from qualified, native-speaking teachers.

GAMING THEIR WAY TO BETTER GRADES

According to LingoAce’s regional general manager Goh Aik Chuan, “learners learn best when they are also having fun”.

“That is the core belief of the gamified learning theory,” he said. “Like how video games intrigue children, young learners show similar levels of engagement when the game-based elements are incorporated into learning materials. Our lessons are delivered with gamification strategically leveraged to reinforce learning, so Chinese lessons are no longer dry and focused on pure rote learning.”

Rather than view studying Mandarin as a source of stress, children are able to enjoy learning and soon come to appreciate the language as a means to accessing exciting stories and cultural content.

Said Mr Goh: “We deliver Chinese through storytelling, culture and everyday life. This attracts learners by delivering the language through content engagement, not language engagement.”

Even memory work can be made fun. “For older children, we have designed their lessons to test and reinforce their comprehension skills and answering techniques, such as applying gamification to aid in the retention of information,” he added.

TAILORED LEARNING TO HELP STUDENTS EXCEL