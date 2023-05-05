Fostering purposeful and inclusive workplaces, for the good of its people

Elaborating on IHH’s people-focused sustainability target, Ms Angela Ryan, the company’s group chief human resources officer, said: “We aim to provide a supportive environment – we care for our people so that they can care for their patients. This includes providing opportunities to broaden their knowledge, experience and skills so they can fulfil their career aspirations.”

She added that the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic – which posed a heavy burden on the healthcare sector – highlighted the need to prioritise physical, mental and emotional well-being at the workplace.

“We are working to ensure that physical environments are conducive to well-being, from offices to clinics and hospitals,” said Ms Ryan.

Citing how IHH’s experts advised on a range of programmes aimed at improving employee well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, she shared: “The organisation took an evidence-based approach – our nutritionists drew up healthy eating plans while physiotherapists came up with exercise routines for staff to maintain fitness during lockdown. We also ran mental and emotional well-being workshops, provided counselling services and invested in mobile apps that people could access discreetly for support when needed.”

Its efforts to care for employees are paying off: IHH was named one of the World’s Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes.

Ms Ryan believes this accolade is testament to IHH’s care for its people. “We followed through with our promises with both empathy and practical support across our network. For example, when there were disruptions to the food supply chain, we arranged for groceries to be delivered to employees.”

WHERE CAREERS ARE CARED FOR