The future of premium mobility and sustainability, re-imagined

An example of its immersive nature is an engaging ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) experience, where visitors get to hear the spine-tingling roar of the Audi R8 V10 high-performance engine, as well as the unique sound of the fully electric Audi RS e-tron GT. Visitors can also experience the virtual wind tunnel, which showcases the improved aerodynamics of the Audi Q4 e-tron.

These interactive spaces reveal how Audi’s innovations and designs are shaping its future automobile lineup and illustrate the wider benefits of sustainable progress.

Audi’s other flagship models, including the Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT, as well as the high-performance Audi R8, will also be on display.

FUTURE MOBILITY, HERE AND NOW